Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Flaunt Their Beach Bodies In Latest Photos From Excursion

If their Instagram feeds are anything to go by, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have enjoyed their short vacation after the end of the 2019-20 season. Cristiano Ronaldo and his family made a trip to Ibiza from the Italian Riviera in an 11-day cruise on their yacht. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have frequently shared snaps from their excursion on social media, and their latest pictures suggest that the family were soaking up the heat on a beach.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez flaunt their physiques on a day out on the beach

In the latest post uploaded by Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, the couple along with their kids could be seen posing for a picture on a beach in what seems to be a family day out. The Juventus forward showed off his chiselled physique, while Gerogrina Rodriguez flaunted a blue bikini. CR7 on his Instagram handle uploaded a picture of his footwear, while he displayed his perfect abs in the sun. The post comes in after the couple were seen dancing to a romantic beat with rose petals surrounding the pair. The Cristiano Ronaldo family visited the scenic spots of St-Tropez, Monaco and Majorca before they reached Ibiza.

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have enjoyed his well-deserved break after yet another stellar individual campaign. The 35-year-old netted 37 goals for Juventus in all competitions last season, breaking the club record for most goals scored in a season. The Portuguese icon also became the first player to net more than 50 goals in the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A. However, while CR7 enjoyed an excellent individual campaign, Juventus largely struggled, winning the Serie A title by a solitary point. The Old Lady was knocked out in the Champions League Round of 16 by Lyon, while they also lost the Italian Cup final to Lazio.

As rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit grow, the Juventus star returned to training along with Leonardo Bonnucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Juan Cuadrado and new signing Dejan Kulusevski. The Serie A champions appointed Andrea Pirlo as the new head coach after last season's disappointments and the former Italian icon will be keen to get the best out of Ronaldo and the Juventus squad. Cristiano Ronaldo was seen giving the cameras a thumbs-up on his first day back from holiday but his future remains far from certain. It remains to be seen whether the Portuguese legend stays put in Turin with rumours of a £54 million move to Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) having surfaced.

(Image Courtesy: Georgina Rodriguez Instagram)