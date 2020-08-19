Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Share Special Moments On Luxury Yacht, Fans In Awe

Following the end of the 2019/20 season, Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying an idyllic family holiday with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his children. While it was a rather disappointing end to the season, the 35-year-old was at his very best throughout the campaign, breaking numerous records in his second season at Italy. With the 2020/21 season to restart, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a short vacation to recharge his batteries on his luxury yacht.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Ripped Physique During Short Vacation With Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo yacht: Georgina Rodriguez shares romantic pictures with Juventus star

If their Instagram feed is something to go by, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez seem to be having the time of their lives on their short vacation. CR7's girlfriend has been quite active on social media, sharing a series of photos from their downtime on in the middle of the sea. In her latest post, Georgina Rodriguez shared a series of romantic snaps from their trip where the couple had wrapped their arms around each other while enjoying the sunset from their yacht. Fans were in particular awe of the picture, which the Spanish model captioned as 'Que afortunada me siento' which in English translates to 'How lucky I feel'.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo No Longer Indispensable At Juventus As Club Could Sell Star For £54m

It is not the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have spent time on their £5.5 million mega yacht. The Juventus star has frequently made trips to the yacht, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the yacht in question is rented by the former Real Madrid for a whopping £180,000 a week. The Cristiano Ronaldo yacht was launched by Italian shipyard Benetti in 2010 and is rumoured to be worth around £15 million.

The Cristiano Ronaldo yacht boasts of a fully-equipped gym and can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins. The yacht includes a master suite, four double cabins and a twin cabin that are situated within its three air-conditioned decks.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Sports A Steamy Swimsuit On Luxury Yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Portuguese legend set to leave Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus is up in the air with reports suggesting that the Portuguese legend is unhappy after the Old Lady crashed out of the Champions League. Despite CR7's individual success, the campaign has been a dismal one for the Italian giants and Juventus are willing to offload the former Real Madrid star two years after splashing a sum of around €100 million ($90.38 million) for him.

Paris Saint-Germain are planning an audacious £54 million swoop for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, in a bid to pair him with star duo Neymar and Mbappe. The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer could see the 35-year-old team up with former teammates Angel Di Maria and Keylor Navas, who he played with during his Real Madrid days.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo To PSG For £54m? Parisians Have Audacious CR7 Plan Ft Neymar And Mbappe

(Image Courtesy: Georgina Rodriguez Instagram)