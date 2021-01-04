Cristiano Ronaldo Now Has 250m Instagram Followers, More Than All Premier League Clubs

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a splendid run of form, finishing off 2020 as the highest goalscorer across top five European leagues. He also bagged a brace in his side's first game of the new year, winning against Udinese 4-1. But his performances off the field are nothing short of exceptional, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner achieving an impeccable social media milestone over the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo has more Instagram followers than all Premier League clubs

Ronaldo already held the record of being the most followed personality on photo-sharing network Instagram. But the Portuguese forward has further strengthened his hold on the record, becoming the first person to rake up 250 million followers on the social networking site over the weekend.

Another interesting stat now sheds light on his massive following on Instagram. The combined following of 20 Premier League clubs Instagram accounts come up to 150 million followers. The figure is at least 100 million short of Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram followers' tally. Among the Premier League club's Instagram stats, Manchester United lead the way with 38.5 million followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Maradona post was the most liked in 2020

Besides the Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram followers' milestone, some other stats have come to the fore. Ronaldo's post on Argentine football great Diego Maradona's demise received the most likes on Instagram, 19.7 million to be precise. Interestingly, a report by Forbes suggests that the former Real Madrid superstar earns $1 million from an Instagram post.

Besides, Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez Instagram account also boasts 22.9 million followers. Apart from Ronaldo, his arch-rival and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi sits seventh in the list of most followed personalities on Instagram with 174 million followers on the social network.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals vs Udinese sees him overtake Pele

Ronaldo netted twice against Udinese to become the second-highest goalscorer and is just one goal shy of equalling Josef Bican's record. With 758 goals in all, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner overtook Brazil football great Pele's tally of 757 official goals. With the victory, Juventus now sit fifth in the Serie A standings and will next come up against current league leaders AC Milan on Wednesday.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter