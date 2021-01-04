Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Has 3rd 'worst' Win Record In Roman Abramovich Era

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard spent heftily last summer with the hope of ushering the club in a new era of dominance. His efforts seemed to have succeeded with the Blues' initial success in the Premier League. But the team's struggling form of late, including the most recent defeat against Manchester City, spells trouble for the former England midfielder. A surprising stat now reveals the Stamford Bridge outfit's worsening performance under Lampard.

Chelsea humiliated by Man City

Chelsea struggled to play Pep Guardiola's men at home on Sunday, losing out the tie 1-3. Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne netted one goal each to finish the first half with a three-goal lead. Although the Blues succeeded in not conceding any further goals, they could not salvage themselves since they managed to score just one goal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi racked up one goal in the injury time which, however, wasn't enough to ease off some pressure from the manager. The defeat against Man City means Chelsea have managed just one victory in their previous seven games, suffering reversals on four occasions.

Frank Lampard has third-worst win ratio in Abramovich era

Moreover, Lampard's record since his appointment the previous season has come under massive scrutiny. According to a startling stat, ever since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2004, 14 managers have been on the sidelines. And Lampard now has the third-worst win percentage among these managers.

Ever since he succeeded Maurizio Sarri, the former England international has now managed 80 games for the Blues. In all, he has helped his side rake up just 41 victories, suggesting a 51% win ratio. Guus Hiddink has the best stats with 72.3% win ratio, while Jose Mourinho stands second having managed 67% victories in all.

Lampard sacked talks re-emerge as Tuchel next club hunt continues

The defeat against Man City spells trouble for the manager, who now sees himself facing the axe. Talks of Lampard's sacking on the card have begun doing the rounds, with former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Thomas Tuchel considered the front runner to replace him. Following the defeat at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea now drop down to the eighth spot in the Premier League standings, with 26 points in 17 games. Lampard's men will next come up against fourth-tier side Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Image courtesy: Chelsea Twitter