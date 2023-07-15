Cristiano Ronaldo Declines To Comment Angel Di Maria's Potential Move To Benfica - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players to ever grace the football field. After dominating Europe for over two decades, the player decided to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in the January transfer window after terminating his contract with Manchester United in November 2022. The player has gone on to change the market this year, influencing the football world so much that many top stars have left the European top-5 leagues to play in the Saudi Pro League since he joined.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete of all-time

Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for pre-season with Al Nassr in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo started his career with Sporting Lisbon before moving to United in 2003

Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about Angel di Maria’s potential transfer to Benfica

During Al Nassr's pre-season tour in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo was approached by reporters and asked about the potential transfer of Angel di Maria to Benfica. Although Ronaldo and his team had recently secured victories against Alverica (2-0) on July 11, 2023, and Farense (5-1), the star player did not participate in any of those matches.

While speaking to the media in Portugal, Ronaldo politely declined to comment on Di Maria's potential move, stating, "If you ask me about Sporting, I will answer you. But I will not comment on other clubs."

Di Maria's return to Benfica?



🗣️ CRISTIANO RONALDO: "I'm not going to comment. If you asked me a question from Sporting I would answer you (laughs)."



The rivalry between Sporting and Benfica... Cristiano doesn't forget the past 💚

His response suggested he was reluctant to discuss transfers to clubs beyond his former club, Sporting Lisbon. Ronaldo’s focus was on his current commitments with Al Nassr and his own preferences in discussions with specific clubs.

What is the latest news on Cristiano Ronaldo?

🚨 الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو يصل لملعب اللقاء 💛pic.twitter.com/slPFc2tyS9 — نواف التميمي 📊. (@Nawaf_STATS) July 14, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo has been able to work at home in Portugal since the beginning of July and is currently undergoing preseason preparations To deal with Ronaldo’s hard work and assure he is ready for next season, Al Nassr’s medical staff made a thoughtful plan, including the implementation of this policy

With their clash against Rafa Benitez’s Celta Vigo on July 17, Al Nasser is preparing for the new season and may be able to start Ronaldo. This appointment shows the club’s confidence in Ronaldo’s skills and their willingness to give him a big contribution to the team immediately.

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nasr in January 2023, is now starting his first full season with the club. He made a huge impact in his initial season with the club, scoring an impressive 14 goals in just 19 games until the 2022–23 season ended on May 31, 2023. There is no doubting Ronaldo’s footballing prowess, and his experience will play a key role in Al Nassr’s aspirations for the upcoming campaign.