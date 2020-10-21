Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Takes A Dig At Club Legend Jamie Carragher Over Recent Comment

The injury to Virgil van Dijk in the Merseyside derby is likely to force the Dutch colossus out of action until the end of the season. With the extent of the Van Dijk injury now known, questions have been raised from several quarters on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's plan in the absence of the Dutchman. However, club legend Jamie Carragher's suggestion to sign a new centre-back hasn't gone down well with the Premier League-winning manager.

Liverpool transfer news: Carragher demand's Upamecano signing after Van Dijk injury

Van Dijk was forced out of the game against Everton after a horrendous challenge from Jordan Pickford. Further tests suggested that the defender will need to undergo surgery after ACL damage. Although no time scale for his return has been given by the club, it is speculated that Van Dijk's season is over.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher insisted that the club should act decisively and swoop for Dayot Upamecano in the January transfer window. Interestingly, the RB Leipzig centre-back was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, but a deal could not be agreed upon between the two parties.

Klopp: "We went into the season with three CBs plus Fabinho as cover and some youngsters. It's hard to have four world-class centre-halves. If anyone wants to tell us we made a mistake, I think Carragher mentioned already. There are a few reasons why they don't do this job..." — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 20, 2020

Klopp slams Carragher during Ajax vs Liverpool pre-match presser

Carragher's suggestion hasn't gone down well with Klopp, who describeD it as an attempt to downplay his side's squad depth at the back. Speaking in the Ajax vs Liverpool pre-match presser, the German responded harshly, in return questioning if people were interested in the game.

Klopp insisted that he arrived into the season with three centre-backs and a couple of youngsters, which is a decent number. He claimed that it is extremely difficult to have four world-class centre-halves in a team. "It becomes difficult to provide game time to every centre-back," Klopp said, citing the fact that the position does not see much rotation.

Not once this season have I said it was a mistake for Klopp not to buy a CB for the exact reason he states 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/w97ltPZV8x — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 20, 2020

Klopp aware of 'sensitive' situation

Klopp went on to claim that he is aware this is a "sensitive situation" but this is exactly why some people are not managers. Van Dijk's injury will no doubt be a huge miss for the Reds, and with Joel Matip ruled out of the fixture, Fabinho is expected to partner Joe Gomez at the back. Klopp had previously hailed the Brazilian's display at the heart of defence after their 2-0 win over Chelsea earlier in the season.

