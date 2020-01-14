Cristiano Ronaldo Eats 'magic Chicken' And Swordfish, Here's His Full Food Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo is a machine and the Juventus star makes sure it is a well oiled one. Even at 34, Ronaldo is one of the fittest around in the world and has shown no signs of slowing down. His fitness regime has helped him settle in quickly at Juventus and both Ronaldo and the Turin club are reaping benefits of the same.

Also Read: Is Marcus Rashford Injured? Man United Star Carries A Secret Bone Fracture Healing Device

Cristiano Ronaldo diet and Juventus career so far

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Italian giants Juventus for over €100m in the summer of 2018, signing a four-year contract. After a tricky start, Cristiano Ronaldo got back to his usual scoring ways scoring 31 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions in his debut season in Italy.

He has netted 16 goals in 23 games this season, scoring in each of his last six games. The Portugal star leads a strict life off the field and is one of the main reasons why he is one of the best in the world.

Also Read: 'Aguero's City Legacy Will Be Determined By Champions League Win,' Says Micah Richards

Also Read: Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: From Messi To Hazard, Wages Of Players Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo diet: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has SIX meals a day

According to a report in Sun Football, the Juventus star has a disciplined lifestyle and has as many as six meals a day. Fish is a big part of Ronaldo’s diet while he hails chicken as ‘magical’ due to its high protein and low-fat content.

Swordfish, Tuna and braised cod are only a large part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet. The Real Madrid legend munches an avocado toast during the day while his first lunch consists of chicken and salad with the second lunch comprising of fish with salad, eggs and olives. Dinner will see the Cristiano Ronaldo fill his boots with meat or fish, maybe breaking them up in two separate sittings.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes To Manchester United: What Does This Mean For Pereira, Mata And The Rest?

Cristiano Ronaldo starts 2020 with a bang

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus next face Udinese in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday before facing off against Parma in the Serie A on Sunday. He has started the new year on a great note, scoring a hat-trick against Cagliari, before grabbing the winning goal in the 2-1 win against Roma.

Juventus are set to face Lyon in the Champions League Round of 16, and Juventus would hope that the Portugal star's record in the competition helps them break their UEFA Champions League drought.