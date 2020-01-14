Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: From Messi To Hazard, Wages Of Players Revealed

LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are one of the richest football clubs in the world. The two arch-rivals are said to pay hefty amounts to their players. They have some of the biggest names, such as Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard. Recently, the wage structure of Real Madrid and Barcelona has been revealed. Let us look at the amount that the two clubs pay to their stars.

Also Read | Ernesto Valverde's sacking by Barcelona re-ignites 'Divock Origi curse' talks

Wages of Real Madrid players

According to Total Sportek, winger Eden Hazard is the highest-earning player for Los Blancos. The former Chelsea star had secured a move to Real Madrid in 2019 for a fee exceeding £150 million. It is reported that the Belgian International earns £400,000 a week.

Hazard is followed by Gareth Bale who earns a hefty £350,000 per week. Other players who rank in the highest earning list include Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez, all of whom earn £200,000 at the club.

Also Read | Ernesto Valverde becomes first Barcelona manager in 17 years to be sacked mid-season

Raphael Varane: £140,000

Marcelo: £150,000

Luka Jovic: £170,000

Luka Modric: £180,000

Nacho Fernandez: £70,000

Marco Asensio: £90,000

Casemiro: £90,000

Dani Carvajal: £100,000

Isco: £120,000

Vinicius Junior: £40,000

Alvaro Odriozola: £45,000

Brahim Diaz: £60,000

Lucas Vazquez: £60,000

Rodrygo: £66,000

Eder Militao: not known

Ferland Mendy: not known

Borja Mayoral: £10,000

Dani Ceballos: £20,000

Andriy Lunin: £25,000

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Barcelona: A look at the rivalry from the last decade

Wages of FC Barcelona players

Workout with available first team players on Tito Vilanova Field.



Arthur does part of the workout with the group; ter Stegen works out on the field.



Todibo not present with club permission.



Barça B's Iñaki Peña, C. Pérez, and Ansu Fati also take part. pic.twitter.com/SEx3JJ72tp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 13, 2020

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez lead the list of highest-earning players in the club. Messi, who recently won his sixth Ballon d’Or, pockets a whopping £1.2 million per week. Suarez, on the other hand, earns £405,000 a week.

Frenkie de Jong: £360,000

Arturo Vidal: £155,000

Ousmane Dembele: £210,000

Antoine Griezmann: £346,000

Ansu Fati: £17,138

Samuel Umtiti: £210,000

Ivan Rakitic: £230,000

Sergio Busquets: £260,000

Arthur Melo: £85,000

Sergi Roberto: £170,000

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: £90,000

Nelson Semedo: £60,000

Gerard Pique: £220,000

Clement Lenglet: £45,000

Jordi Alba: £150,000

Also Read | Lionel Messi texted Pep Guardiola, was 'insecure' as Barcelona signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Also Read | Real Madrid President Florentino Perez heaps praise on Super Copa hero Thibaut Courtois