Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: From Messi To Hazard, Wages Of Players Revealed

LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are one of the richest football clubs in the world. The two arch-rivals are said to pay hefty amounts to their players. They have some of the biggest names, such as Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard. Recently, the wage structure of Real Madrid and Barcelona has been revealed. Let us look at the amount that the two clubs pay to their stars.
According to Total Sportek, winger Eden Hazard is the highest-earning player for Los Blancos. The former Chelsea star had secured a move to Real Madrid in 2019 for a fee exceeding £150 million. It is reported that the Belgian International earns £400,000 a week.
Hazard is followed by Gareth Bale who earns a hefty £350,000 per week. Other players who rank in the highest earning list include Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez, all of whom earn £200,000 at the club.
Raphael Varane: £140,000
Marcelo: £150,000
Luka Jovic: £170,000
Luka Modric: £180,000
Nacho Fernandez: £70,000
Marco Asensio: £90,000
Casemiro: £90,000
Dani Carvajal: £100,000
Isco: £120,000
Vinicius Junior: £40,000
Alvaro Odriozola: £45,000
Brahim Diaz: £60,000
Lucas Vazquez: £60,000
Rodrygo: £66,000
Eder Militao: not known
Ferland Mendy: not known
Borja Mayoral: £10,000
Dani Ceballos: £20,000
Andriy Lunin: £25,000
Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez lead the list of highest-earning players in the club. Messi, who recently won his sixth Ballon d’Or, pockets a whopping £1.2 million per week. Suarez, on the other hand, earns £405,000 a week.
Frenkie de Jong: £360,000
Arturo Vidal: £155,000
Ousmane Dembele: £210,000
Antoine Griezmann: £346,000
Ansu Fati: £17,138
Samuel Umtiti: £210,000
Ivan Rakitic: £230,000
Sergio Busquets: £260,000
Arthur Melo: £85,000
Sergi Roberto: £170,000
Marc-Andre ter Stegen: £90,000
Nelson Semedo: £60,000
Gerard Pique: £220,000
Clement Lenglet: £45,000
Jordi Alba: £150,000
