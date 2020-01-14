'Aguero's City Legacy Will Be Determined By Champions League Win,' Says Micah Richards

Manchester City’s former star Micah Richards thinks that Sergio Aguero should win a Champions League if he wants to get into all-time greats. Richards stated that Aguero’s performance in the Champions League will “make or break” his legacy.

Sergio Aguero has been the flag bearer of Manchester City for many years now. He is the highest goalscorer for the club. He recently broke Thierry Henry’s record of the highest foreign goalscorer in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero needs to win a Champions League

Sergio Aguero also broke Alan Shearer's record of most Premier League hattricks. He scored his 12th one against Aston Villa. Kun has won every possible domestic trophy with Manchester City. However, he has missed out on the Champions League trophy.

Richards, while talking with BBC, stated that Manchester City will find it impossible to replace Sergio Aguero in their team. Micah Richards thinks that Kun is very humble for someone who has achieved so much in his career. He said that he is the nicest person one will ever meet.

Breaks Thierry Henry's Premier League goal record.



Breaks Alan Shearer's Premier League hat-trick record.



⚽️28'

⚽️57'

⚽️81'



What a day for Sergio Aguero 👏#AVLMCI pic.twitter.com/lsWhVGFqN8 — Goal (@goal) January 12, 2020

Micah Richards thinks that Sergio Aguero has rightfully earned his status in the Premier League. However, even he needs a Champions League trophy in his trophy cabinet.

Manchester City got knocked out of Champions League 2018-19 quarter-finals after Tottenham made a stunning comeback. The Pep Guardiola side will face Real Madrid in their round of 16 clash of Champions League 2019-20.

Manchester City will have to face a tough opponent as Zinedine Zidane's side have a lot of experience in this specific competition. Leroy Sane is expected to return before the clash and that can be a positive sign for Manchester City.

