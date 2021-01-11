Gareth Bale, Spurs subs mock Alli Over Comical Stumble During Marine FA Cup Clash: WATCH

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was handed a rare start by Jose Mourinho and the Englishman suffered an embarrassing tumble during his side's FA Cup third round win over Marine on Sunday. Gareth Bale and the rest of the Tottenham stars on the bench wasted no time in mocking Alli for his fall which took place near the dugout in the first half. Spurs recorded a crushing 5-0 win over the eighth-tier side, thanks to a hat-trick from Carlos Vinicius, to book their place in the next round of the competition.

Dele Alli stumble leaves Gareth Bale, Spurs bench in splits

In the first half of the the game, Alli was seen preparing to receive a pass from defender Ben Davies when his studs gave way underneath him, causing him to topple over in a comical manner. Alli's slip took place near the Spurs dugout and although the former MK Dons star was quick to get up on his feet, his teammates couldn't help but laugh at the incident.

Gareth Bale wanting Dele Alli to be booked for his tumble 🤣#MARTOT#StadiumAstro pic.twitter.com/QPvoNBpZgg — Stadium Astro 😷 (@stadiumastro) January 10, 2021

Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-min were all spotted giggling on the substitutes' bench with Alli's misfortune. Bale flashed an imaginary card, indicating that Alli had dived while Son Heung-min and Reguilon could barely hide their delight. Spurs were already leading 3-0 at the time.

Son could be seen chuckling on the bench and Bale call for yellow card as Alli takes comical tumble in Spurs’ win over Marine



Dele Alli picks up a pass from Ben Davies but just as the ball comes towards, totally unmarked, him he topples over backwards, almost in slow-motion. pic.twitter.com/ZoKDKCMAG3 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 10, 2021

Fans on Twitter were also quick to mock Alli for his stumble as one wrote, "Alli making the most of his limited time on the pitch, entertaining to the core". Another joked, "Nice to see Alli showing off his new skills in an attempt to impress Jose".

Marine FC vs Tottenham: Highlights and key moments

Jose Mourinho named a strong side for Sunday's clash, handing starts to a number of senior first-team players including Toby Alderweirald, Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko. However, Marine, who are 161 places beneath Spurs in the English football pyramid, came within inches of taking the lead.

Spurs soon found their groove and a fantastic free-kick from Lucas and Carlos Vinicius' first-half hat-trick ensured a four-goal advantage for the Premier League side at the interval. In the second period, 16-year-old Alfie Devine scored his first professional goal for the club to provide some added gloss to the scoreline. The final score ended 5-0 with Spurs advancing into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Image Credits - Tottenham Hotspur Instagram