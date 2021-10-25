Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Being Sent Off Despite Kicking Curtis Jones; Jurgen Klopp Reacts

Manchester United had a weekend it would want to forget after being crushed 5-0 by Liverpool on their home turf, Old Trafford. Mohammad Salah scored a hattrick while Naby Kieta and Diogo Jota found the back of the net as Jurgen Klopp's team completely outplayed the Red Devils.

For Manchester United, the night was even more frustrating with Paul Pogba getting sent off. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was lucky to have not been handed a red card despite kicking Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly escapes red card

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating time during the Manchester United vs Liverpool match as the Portuguese forward failed to find the back of the net. The Cristiano Ronaldo Yellow card incident happened just before halftime. Liverpool was leading Manchester United 3-0 when Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in an incident that could have had him sent off.

Esto lo hace Pepe y… qué diríamos?pic.twitter.com/HP753UYASw — moisESPN (@moillorens) October 24, 2021

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was shielding the ball near the end line and that is when Cristiano Ronaldo started to get really physical. Jones went down on the ground with the referee blowing the whistle indicating a foul. However, even as the whistle blew, the Manchester United forward went for a violent kick while the ball was tucked into Jones's midsection.

While Ronaldo made contact with the ball, the impact was felt by Curtis Jones. While the fans thought that the incident was a red card offence, referee Anthony Taylor showed Ronaldo a yellow card instead as Liverpool players confronted the Portuguese star.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Ronaldo's yellow card episode

During the post-match press conference, Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the Cristiano Ronaldo yellow card episode, to which he said, "For me, it looked like [a red card], but in the end, I got told that [Ronaldo] hits the ball or didn't hear the whistle or whatever," Klopp said. "That's fine. I don't want Cristiano to get a red card. For me it looked like, but I got told that it was not. That's fine."

Manchester United vs Liverpool highlights

Liverpool took the lead just five minutes into the match with Naby Keita's low finish having been released through on goal. Diogo Jota made it 2-0 in the 13th minute following a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Salah scored his second goal of the match and the 10th straight goal in all competitions, converting a near post pass from Keita in the 38th minute.

Liverpool scored their fourth goal just before half-time after Salah's low, pinpoint finish from just inside the box. The humiliation was rounded after halftime with Salah finding the back of the next off Jordan Henderson's excellent pass in the 50th minute.