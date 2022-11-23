Cristiano Ronaldo Exits Manchester United, Clubs Who Could Trigger War For His Signature

Cristiano Ronaldo's time with Manchester United has finally come to an end with the club and the player deciding to part ways with each other by mutual consent. The club decided to release the five-time Ballon D'Or winner after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan last week. Following his exit from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo issues a statement in which he said, "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," he said. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

Now that Ronaldo is a free agent he might still find it a little hard to find his next club due to astronomical wage demands as well as showing some signs of decline in the form in recent months. We take a look at the potential clubs that could sign Ronaldo after his exit from Manchester United.

Host of clubs who could sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea

The news of Ronaldo's agent being in talks with Chelsea had been doing the round during the summer transfer window. However former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel was not keen on getting his signature. With Tuchel gone and Graham Potter struggling at Stamford Bridge, Todd Boehly’s ownership group could once again try to convince Ronaldo to don the blue jersey with his wages not becoming a major stumbling block.

Sporting CP

Ronaldo took his first step towards becoming one of the best players in the world during his teenage days with Portuguese side Sporting CP. After impressing Sir Alex Ferguson at the age of 18 while playing for Sporting CP against Manchester United, Ronaldo went on to become a global superstar during his first stint with the Old Trafford club. The forward has regularly been linked with a return to his boyhood club due to his strong connection with the Primeira Liga side and it remains to see if the transfer does take place in future.

Saudi Arabia-based club

Ronaldo was unable to find any suitors during the summer transfer window despite many clubs being linked to his signature. It was reported that a Saudi Arab-based club had approached Ronaldo with €350million (around £306m) deal which would have made him the highest-paid footballer in the world. However, the Portuguese striker back then decided not to take up the offer. Now that he has exited from Manchester United, the question is whether he will be approached with the same offer yet again.

Major League Soccer

The big names from the Premier League have already played in MLS and Ronaldo’s A-list status could pull serious commercial interest. Inter Miami and MLS club owned by David Beckham could be a lucrative option for Ronaldo. It was earlier reported that the club was ready to shell out £30 million yearly to lure the Portuguese ace to the United States next year.