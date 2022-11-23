Kevin Pietersen Defends Cristiano Ronaldo Interview: 'He Is A Proven Performer, But...'

Cristiano Ronaldo was on borrowed time at Manchester United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The skipper of the Portugal national football team and the Old Trafford club parted ways by mutual consent on Tuesday, November 23. The decision to go part ways comes after Ronaldo during the interview had criticised Manchester United's training facilities, while also taking aim at current manager Erik ten Hag. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has now come out in defence of the former Manchester United player during his interview with Morgan.

Kevin Pietersen sympathises with Cristiano Ronaldo over Manchester United turmoil

Kevin Pietersen had previously tweeted in support of Ronaldo by saying that he had been in a similar situation in the past and a few players have a way of coming out to criticise after reaching their breaking point. However this time around in one on one interview, Pietersen said, "What you could see is he’s actually very unhappy in a place that he should be happy, forget disrespect, I hate the word disrespect."

He added, "There are two places when you are in a cauldron and you are a top athlete, right at the top of your game and you should feel comfortable, and you should be able to do what you want because that’s where you should be free. That’s at home with your family, and the second place is at the training ground. You can see he’s unhappy at the training ground."

"If what he said is true about them not believing what's been happening with his family... that's almost unforgivable."



Kevin Pietersen says Ronaldo's Man Utd bosses need to remember that he's "human".@KP24 | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/r2vkyqPBD2 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 21, 2022

Pietersen while defending Ronaldo said that not only is he a proven performer but after all these years he has reached a level where he needs to get respect. "He is such a proven performer, but you can see his frustration and you can identify the issues. He goes back to a facility that’s not up to scratch. He goes to a facility where he wants to be the best, and where he wants to maintain standards. I think that he is at that level where he commands respect because of what he’s achieved in the game. I think he’s the greatest footballer that’s played the game - he turns the needle, that’s what he does."

Pietersen while lashing out at Manchester United said that the Portugal national football team skipper is human despite the amazing things he does. “If what he said is true about them not believing what’s been happening with this family, I can’t say whether it’s true or not, he says it is true, that’s almost unforgivable. He is a human at the end of the day, yes he’s super famous, yes he’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and he’s achieved it because he’s amazing at what he does.”

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Man United, issues statement post exit

The talk about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United has been doing the rounds post his explosive interview. After the club released a statement on Tuesday to confirm the news, The Portugal football team skipper issued a statement regarding his departure from the club.

Taking to social media he wrote "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," he said. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."