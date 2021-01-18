Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Score As Juventus Suffer Shock Defeat To In-form Inter Milan

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on the opportunity to become the highest goalscorer in football after failing to find the net against Inter Milan on Sunday. Goals from Arturo Vidal and Nicolo Barella, however, were enough to earn Antonio Conte's side the three points in the crunch Serie A clash. The 2-0 win for Inter propelled them to the summit of the Serie A table, alongside AC Milan, who have a game in hand.

Inter Milan vs Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo still one goal shy of surpassing Bican's record

Cristiano Ronaldo headed into the game against Inter hoping to become the highest all-time goalscorer in the history of the sport. He equalled Josef Bican's record of 759 official goals for club and country during Juve's win against Sassuolo last weekend. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner might now have to wait a while longer to surpass Bican's record.

Ronaldo did, in fact, find the net in the early stages of the game against Inter but his goal was correctly ruled out by the offside flag. Former Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal then headed in Nicolo Barella's cross to give Inter the lead after just 12 minutes. Juventus pushed for an equaliser but couldn't find one as the hosts took a slender 1-0 lead into the break.

It took Inter just seven minutes to double their lead in the second half as Nicolo Barella latched onto a pass from Alessandro Bastoni to fire the ball beyond Wojciech Szczesny and into the top corner. The Juventus midfield looked off the pace while Ronaldo also struggled to get a grip of the proceedings. The result meant that Juventus remained fifth in the Serie A standings, seven points from the top of the table.

Andrea Pirlo comments after sloppy Juventus stumble against Inter

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo was left fuming at his team's performance against Inter and slammed his players' 'attitude' during the game. “We were disorganised on the opening goal, didn’t follow the oppositions' through runs and were caught out. It all became more difficult from there", said the Italian.

Pirlo will want his side to pick themselves up from the defeat against Inter as Juventus will now shift their focus to the Supercoppa Italiana. The Biancoeri will face Napoli in the final on Wednesday.

Image Credits - AP