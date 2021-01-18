Real Madrid Flop Luka Jovic Scores TWICE On Frankfurt Return, Same As Los Blancos Stats

The 2019 summer transfer window saw the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic arrive at the Bernabeu with much fanfare, to fill in the loophole in front of goal following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. But the two forwards have failed to have a wider impact under manager Zinedine Zidane, with Jovic recently returning to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan. The Serbian striker went on to mark off a scintillating return with two goals to his credit.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: Club to offload six players to raise funds for Mbappe transfer

Luka Jovic Frankfurt return against Schalke 04

Eintracht Frankfurt saw the return of Jovic on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season last week. And the 23-year-old went on to make a point of intent for the Los Blancos hierarchy with two strikes in his return game for the Bundesliga giants. Jovic started from the bench against Schalke 04.

Andre Silva emerged as the preferred striker following the departure of Jovic. The Portuguese international bagged the opener in the 28th minute, only for Frankfurt to throw off the lead a minute later. Matthew Hope struck once to equalise. The game appeared to be heading towards a tie until Jovic's introduction in the second half.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: Alaba close to joining Los Blancos as Bayern contract nears end

Jovic Real Madrid record equalled in 28 minutes

Jovic struck a sensational volley from inside the box to convert a splendid cross from Filip Kostic, putting his side in the front. Frankfurt were heading towards a narrow victory when the Real Madrid loanee made it 3-1 for the hosts. The striker bagged his brace following a decent effort on the run to latch the ball and net it past the post.

Luka Jovic has scored the same amount of league goals (2) in 28 minutes with Eintracht Frankfurt than he has in his last two seasons (2) with Real Madrid in LaLiga.



A brace on his debut. pic.twitter.com/CZG555dugI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 17, 2021

Interestingly, Jovic has already scored as many goals in 28 minutes as he had scored for Real Madrid since his arrival in 2019. He managed 28 games for the defending LaLiga champions across all competitions in over a season and a half. His dismal form and lack of trust from the manager could be comprehended from the fact that he netted just twice during his rime at the Spanish capital.

Also Read | Luka Jovic to Eintracht Frankfurt? Club director confirms talks with Real Madrid

Bundesliga standings update: Frankfurt climb seventh in the competition

Following the victory, Eintracht Frankfurt now sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings. This was Frankfurt's fourth consecutive victory in the competition, bagging 26 points in 16 games. They next take on SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Wednesday (Thursday IST).

Also Read | Real Madrid star Jovic AVOIDS PRISON term with a £27k fine for violating lockdown rules

Image courtesy: Luka Jovic Instagram