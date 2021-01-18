'What Killed Maradona?' Review: The Story Of Genius And Trauma That Led To Diego's Death

Diego Maradona has always drawn two very contrasting opinions among the football fraternity. While the Argentine World Cup winner's legendary status on the field is unquestionable, his behaviour off it has been questioned and been under media scrutiny since the time he was thrown into recognition at Boca Juniors. Maradona breathed his last on November 25 at his Buenos Aires home at the young age of 60, following a cardiac arrest.

What Killed Maradona review: Documentary makes sense of Diego's young death

Diego Maradona's story is one of genius and trauma. One of unthinkable highs and lows. And while the autopsy revealed that it was a cardiac arrest that finally got the better of the Argentine legend, What Killed Maradona?, a Discovery+ documentary, has decoded his life off the pitch and how Maradona slowly but steadily led himself to his death. The documentary, which is just shy of the 45-minute mark, is a compilation of some Diego's greatest moments on the pitch, with an eye on what went on behind the scenes to make Maradona the icon he was.

Maradona's personal trainer Fernando Signorini, his agent Jon Smith and his former Napoli teammate and captain Giuseppe Bruscolotti also feature in the Maradona movie, along with esteemed journalists and health experts who talked on how the Napoli legend took a toll on his heart all through his playing career. The documentary showcases how responsibility on Maradona's shoulders meant that he had to play regularly, meaning painkilling injuries were a norm, in a time when regulation and referring were both a little off the mark. The constant adulation also led to a split personality, with 'Diego' becoming his escape from the constant adulation and attention 'Maradona' received.

(Credits: Discovery +)

While Discovery+ does cover some of the brilliant moments of his career, like the goal against England in the World Cup, Maradona's off-field behaviour and lifestyle is the focus of the documentary. The late Argentine legend's addiction with cocaine and alcohol, his ties with Camorra, the local Napoli mafia are all discussed, as his health problems quickly seep in. For the better part of 30 minutes, the documentary covers Maradona's life while he was still an active football player, before finishing off in a rush after he retired, with his weight issues and addiction relapse discussed.

What Killed Maradona? is the celebration of the Argentine legend, and reveals how a lethal lifestyle which began right from his childhood contributed to his untimely death in November. It is an account of how the Napoli legend's heart took a toll all through his career, which began in the slums of Buenos Aires. What Killed Maradona? is not particularly a 'grab the end of your seat entertainer', but is informative enough to keep your attention despite some repetitive footage papering over in the later stages. The documentary makes you sympathise for Maradona, who in the modern game would have played twice as many games as he ended up playing.

Who Killed Maradona review: Our verdict

If you are someone who wants to watch a documentary which is an extended highlights reel of Diego Maradona's life and career, then you'd better of watching Asif Kapadia's 2019 documentary, Nonetheless, Discovery+ have done well to make sense of the Maradona death, in a time when conspiracy theories and foul play have been rife regarding his passing. Produced by ITN Productions, What Killed Maradona? ultimately, is a detailed account of all the pressures and issues that deteriorated Maradona's condition over the years, and does a commendable job in making sense of the same. What Killed Maradona? Will be available to stream on discovery+ from 14th January 2021.

Rating: (3.5/5)

(Image Courtesy: Discovery +)