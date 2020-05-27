Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts A New Hairdo, Asks Fans If They 'approve'

Juventus star player Cristiano Ronaldo's hairdo garners as much attention as his feats on the field. His hairstyle variations have been quite out of the box over the years, and each of his new haircuts becomes an instant trend. Recently, the soccer star got an impressive new hairdo during the lockdown and posted a selfie of the same on his social media handles. The 2016 EURO winner also asked his fans if the approved of his new look.

Cristiano Ronaldo's new look

Ronaldo, heavily contested as the best player in the world, is known for his fashion statements and looks, including his hairstyles, which sets trends across the world. Now, he has managed to get a new look during lockdown. Fans have been buzzing with excitement ever since Ronaldo posted a picture of his new look. Check out some of the tweets:

THE OLD RONALDO IS COMING BACK? pic.twitter.com/pkzqDq5y3Q — mahmoud (@cozyams) May 26, 2020

YES!!!!! Hope say you go dey dribble again? pic.twitter.com/JpvNBCj3JL — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) May 26, 2020

Do I really have to do this again https://t.co/UHJwvriyeT pic.twitter.com/NBra0OGTeT — Deniz Andres (@Koezo123) May 26, 2020

Looking like he’s ready to make Ashley Cole do the splits again https://t.co/tSIl8jUOfz — YSL 🐍 (@MANCZINI) May 26, 2020

Ronaldo training

Meanwhile, the Juventus star is not letting his skills slip either. The Portuguese star had recently shared multiple posts on Instagram highlighting his training routines. Donning a top knot, Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted sprinting up and down the length of the ground. Recently, he had uploaded a slow-motion video of him sprinting during a training session.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo just emulate NBA legend Michael Jordan?

On May 25, Juventus shared some pictures and videos of their training routine from Sunday. One of the videos, unsurprisingly featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, garnered a lot of attention on social media after the attacker appeared to channel his Michael Jordan to score a hoop using his feet. In the video below, Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen flicking the ball in the air and into a nearby basketball hoop. After scoring, Ronaldo proceeded to celebrate looking at the camera as the watchers are heard applauding the former Real Madrid man.

