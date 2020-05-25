Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Story Of Humble Beginnings With His Son Cristiano Jr

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy last week after spending some time with family back in his hometown during the lockdown period. The Juventus superstar was pictured interacting with his young children, partner Georgina Rodriguez and eldest son - Cristiano Jr. The Portugal skipper recently gave an interview where he spoke about how Cristiano Ronaldo son - Cristiano Jr - felt when the latter visited Madeira along with Ronaldo's former roommate - Paixao.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's new braided hairstyle resembles father Cristiano Ronaldo's look

Cristiano Ronaldo son Cristiano Jr spends time with family in quarantine

We wish a Happy Easter to everyone 🌍❤️🙏#stayhome pic.twitter.com/DZsSKqYWeb — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 12, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sparks engagement rumours with recent post

Cristiano Ronaldo shares story of humility with son Cristiano Jr, talks about humble beginnings

Cristiano Ronaldo Lisbon journey and Cristiano Ronaldo Paixao relationship

In a recent interview with TVI Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed how his son reacted when he visited his hometown, Madeira. The Juventus forward showed Cristiano Jr where he stayed and the humble lifestyle he grew up in which served as an eye-opener for Cristiano Ronaldo son. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was quoted as saying, "I was so excited for him to see where I grew up. He already knew Madeira and the Marques de Pombal residence. He went up with me and there were still some of the same people who had lived there at the time. I was moved, if I am honest, because I didn't expect to see those people, and that touched me a bit. I went with Paixao and [Cristiano] and we entered the room where I had stayed. My son turned to me and said: 'Papa. Did you live here?' He could not believe it.”

Also Read | Georgina Rodriguez braids Cristiano Ronaldo's hair ahead of return to Juventus training

Cristiano Ronaldo son Cristiano Jr shocked by father's humble beginnings

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar went on to add how he wants to instil the value of hard work and dedication in his kids, especially Cristiano Jr. Cristiano Ronaldo added, "They think everything is easy in this world. The quality of life, the houses, the cars, the clothes. They think that it all just falls into their lap. That [is] what I try to instil in my son, including when I do events in schools. I try to convey that these things don't come with having talent alone. But with hard work and dedication, I think you can achieve everything you want to do." Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Turin and is preparing for a potential Serie A return next month with Juventus.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Jr gains almost 1 million followers within 24 hours of joining Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and partner Georgina Rodriguez

Always with me 👨‍👩‍👦❤️ pic.twitter.com/NlDOlqx9Rq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 30, 2019

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo son and family pictures emerge on social media as he braces for a return to training