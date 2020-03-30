Cristiano Ronaldo Forced To Buy IMacs For Juventus Players After Red Card In Valencia Game

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has revealed the bizarre punishment laid on star Cristiano Ronaldo after he received his marching orders against Valencia in 2018. Szczesny stated Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to buy an iMac computer for each of his Juventus teammates after he received a red card in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo iMac story: Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny further admitted that then-manager Massimiliano Allegri had a strict ruling that players receiving a red card must buy presents for the rest of the squad. Speaking on his podcast Prosto w Szczene, Ronaldo did buy an iMac for all his teammates after being sent off against Valencia.

The Champions League match between Juventus and Valencia saw Cristiano Ronaldo being controversially sent-off after bringing down Valencia defender Jeison Murillo. Ronaldo was even seen in tears as he was forced to head back to the tunnel after just 29 minutes.

Szczesny addressed Cristiano Ronaldo being sent off and subsequently buying iMacs for his teammates stating, "t took a very long time because he couldn't process that red card and insisted high and low that he was not doing anything wrong. It took him a while, about two months of arguing, but we all have received an iMac."

Cristiano Ronaldo iMac story: Szczesny reveals similar punishment

Wojciech Szczesny further added, Allegri had a similar punishment for players who are late to training. The Polish goalkeeper revealed, he himself, was forced to buy headphones for all his teammates after accidentally arriving late to training. Szczesny said, "I thought it was Tuesday, but it turned out to be Wednesday that day. Allegri called me and said everyone was already there. When I arrived half an hour late on the training field, everyone said: "oh, we're getting presents!" I ended up buying headphones for the boys."

Cristiano Ronaldo donations for coronavirus relief

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes have reportedly contributed €1 million ($1.1 million) to three intensive care units for coronavirus patients at hospitals in Portugal. The Portuguese star, who remains in quarantine in his home in Madeira, has reportedly also accepted a pay cut in his salary to help pay wages to the staff members who finished their self-isolation periods.

