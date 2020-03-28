Cristiano Ronaldo To Lower His Annual Salary By €3.8m To Help Juventus Pay Staff: Report

In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus' star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a pay cut in his salary lowering the amount to €3.8m. As per reports, Giorgio Chiellini spoke with his Juventus teammates and convinced them to accept a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken in order to pay staff members who finished their self-isolation periods, while the players continue to train at home.

Juventus skipper Giorgio Chiellini meets with Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates

According to a Tuttosport report, Chiellini, who is in self-isolation at the J Hotel, made a video call to all the senior members of the team after speaking with President Andrea Agnelli and director Fabio Paratici. After the backing given by senior players like Gigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo, Chiellini went to his other teammates and ask them to accept a pay cut due to the situation surrounding coronavirus in Italy. The cut will see certain players lose more of their salary, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo helps Portuguese people amid coronavirus pandemic

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo teamed up with his agent Jorge Mendes to raise medical supplies for people in Portugal in the fight the coronavirus pandemic. According to Spanish publication AS, Jorge Mendes has already facilitated 200,000 gowns and three ventilators for the Sao Jao Hospital in Portugal. It is also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will be helping in purchasing medical equipment for hospitals that are in dire need due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Coronavirus in Italy

Reports have said that almost 1,000 deaths have been recorded due to coronavirus in Italy over the last few weeks. As per the reports, coronavirus in Italy recorded its single biggest rise in deaths, with 969 victims bringing the total number of deaths to 9,134 despite the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Coronavirus in Italy has now recorded 86,498 cases till date.

(IMAGE: JUVENTUS / INSTAGRAM)