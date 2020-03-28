Cristiano Ronaldo Splashes £8.5million On Limited Edition Bugatti Centodieci

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to an extravagant lifestyle. The 35-year-old has reportedly splurged £8.5million on purchasing a limited edition Bugatti Centodieci. The latest addition to the Cristiano Ronaldo car collection will be the footballer's 22nd amongst the star-studded line up in his garage. Amid reports regarding the purchase of the latest Cristiano Ronaldo car, here's a sneak-peek into the Cristiano Ronaldo Bugatti affinity as well as his car collection.

Cristiano Ronaldo car collection: Cristiano Ronaldo Bugatti Centodieci owner?

The Cristiano Ronaldo car collection is nothing short of spectacular. Despite the quarantine imposed by the coronavirus, news of the Cristiano Ronaldo Bugatti purchase was trending on social media. According to reports from The Sun, the recently purchased Cristiano Ronaldo car is the Bugatti Centodieci. There are only ten models of the Buggati Centodieci and Cristiano Ronaldo is a lucky owner of one, having spent £8.5million on the limited edition. However, the manufacturers of the Bugatti Centodieci are still tight-lipped over the confirmation of the Cristiano Ronaldo car. The new automobile will be delivered to customers next year and could be the third in the Cristiano Ronaldo Bugatti collection.

Cristiano Ronaldo car fanatic: Cristiano Ronaldo Bugatti collection

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner owns a Bugatti Chiron and a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse with 'CR7' embroidered on the headrests. The Bugatti Centodieci brags of an 8-litre W16 engine and while the special model has 1600hp, around 100hp more than the Chiron, it is also three times costlier than the Chiron. The latest model of the Bugatti can reach from 0-62mph in just 2.4 seconds and can stretch out to a top speed of up to 236mph.

Cristiano Ronaldo car collection:

Apart from the two Bugattis, the most expensive cars in his garage include a Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, a Bentley GT Speed, an Aston Martin DB9, as well as an Audi R8. Ronaldo also owns three Ferrari's, the 599 GTO, the 599 GTB Fiorano and a Ferrari F430. The other cars in Ronaldo's garage include a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Maserati GranCabrio, a BMW M6, a Bentley Continental GTC, a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sports Coupé, a Porsche Cayenne, a Porsche 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet, a Porsche Cayenne Turbo, an Audi Q7, an Audi RS6 and a Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI. For his 35th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez gifted the Juventus star a Mercedes G Wagon Brabus.

