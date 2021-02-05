Cristiano Ronaldo Showcases Skills In Training, Leaves Girlfriend Georgina Impressed

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest to have ever played the sport and the Juventus ace celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday, February 5. The Portuguese legend has impressed himself one and all with his skills during his stellar career, which has seen him lift five Ballon D'or titles among a host of other honours. The former Real Madrid striker has honed his skills over his years in training and was at his very best recently as he prepared for the game against AS Roma.

Also Read: Matt Peck Pays Homage To Peter Crouch’s Robot Celebration Through Unique Half-marathon

Cristiano Ronaldo skills: Georgina Rodriguez in awe of Juventus ace's skills

Cristiano Ronaldo was in fine form during training and Juventus shared a glimpse of their superstars' skills on Instagram. In the video posted by the Old Lady, the former Manchester United man can be seen juggling with the ball at his feet with utmost ease, before controlling the ball mid-air. The 36-year-old's skills left viewers in awe, and among them is who is considered as 'the' Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The Spanish model was left impressed and made a comment, which was liked by more than nine thousand users.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: Portuguese Superstar’s Stylish Hairstyles Over The Years

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday. Social media all across the globe has erupted with wishes for the Portuguese ace, with many regarding him as the greatest player to have graced the sport. Despite entering the fag end of his career, the former Real Madrid superstar has shown no signs of slowing down and recently hit a brace to give Juventus the advantage in the Coppa Italia semi-final against rivals Inter Milan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also overtaken Josef Bican's all-time goal record, scoring 763 goals in his career, compared to the 759 netted by the Czech legend.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo And Neymar Birthdays: Juventus & PSG Stars' Combined Net Worth

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ever-present for Juventus ever since his recovery from COVID-19 in November. The Portuguese legend is the leading goal scorer in Serie A this season with 15 goals, just ahead of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku and Lazio superstar Ciro Immobile, who have 14 and 13 each. Meanwhile, defending champions Juventus are currently fourth in the Serie A standings, seven points off leader AC Milan. The Biaconeri, however, have a game in hand and win against AS Roma on Saturday, could move them further up in the table.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: Viral Tweet Shows Top Difference When Messi & Him Don't Score

(Image Courtesy: Cristiwna Rodriguez Instagram)