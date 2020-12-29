Will Man City Be Disqualified From Carabao Cup SF Vs Man United After Covid Outbreak?

Manchester City's hectic fixture schedule plunged into further chaos after their Premier League game against Everton was postponed following a rise of COVID-19 cases in their camp. The Premier League giants had announced on Christmas Day that Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus had tested positive for the virus, with more positive tests returning on Monday. Man City confirmed that their training ground will remain closed for a period of time and their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United has also been cast into doubt following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also Read: Diego Costa Provides BIG Update On Future With Atletico Madrid After Latest Controversy

Will Man City be disqualified from Carabao Cup? Man United vs Man City clash in jeopardy following coronavirus scare

Following the postponement of the game against Everton, doubts have been cast on the scheduling of Man City's games against Chelsea and Manchester United. Both games fall within the 10-day self-isolation period for anyone who tests positive, meaning it is unclear whether the matches will take place. Rumours suggested that Pep Guardiola's side will have to forfeit their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United, after Leyton Orient had to do so in Round 3, handing Tottenham a bye. Orient had 17 positive tests back in September when they were supposed to face Spurs, who have reached the semi-final against Brentford after being guided through to the fourth round.

#ManCity will be granted a postponement if they cannot fulfil their @Carabao_Cup semi-final with @ManUtd. The forfeit rule, applied to Leyton Orient in the third round, is only for games up to and including round four.



[via @JacobsBen] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) December 28, 2020

Also Read: Frank Lampard To Be Sacked? Ex-PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel Rumoured To Be Up For Chelsea Job

However, that will not be the case, as EFL Cup laws state that the rule forcing clubs to withdraw from the competition if they cannot fulfil a fixture was only in place until the fourth round. The semi-final is likely to be moved to another date, and Man United will not be handed a bye into the final. Man City forfeiting the fixture would only occur if a new date for the tie is not found, which is highly unlikely to happen. Pep Guardiola's men have clinched the last three Carabao Cup titles and will be seeking a record-equalling fourth consecutive triumph.

Also Read: Neymar Set To Host New Year Party For 150 Guests Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Man City covid outbreak: Which Man City players have COVID?

Just in: Ederson was one of the #ManCity players to test positive for Covid-19 today.



[via @Edgar_mcfc] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) December 28, 2020

Manchester City confirmed on Christmas Day that Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus had tested positive for the virus, leading to the duo missing the Boxing Day win over Newcastle. However, the Citizens recorded three new cases on the eve of the Everton clash, and the game was subsequently postponed after approval from the Premier League panel. City are wary the virus has infiltrated their squad bubble and have shut down their training facility to curb any further spread. While Man City have refrained from revealing the names of Man City players with coronavirus, reports suggest that goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and summer signing Ferran Torres are amongst those infected.

Also Read: Man City COVID-19 Cases Make Club Close Training Ground, Carabao Cup Semi-final In Doubt

(Image Courtesy: Man United, Man City Instagram)