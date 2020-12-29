Man United Set To Trigger Extension In Cavani's Contract; Open To Keeping Him Beyond 2022

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly set to trigger Edinson Cavani's contract extension which could see the striker remain at Old Trafford until the summer of 2022 and beyond. Cavani joined United on transfer deadline day earlier this summer, signing a one-year deal with the 20-time English champions, with the option of a further year. However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now admitted that Cavani is expected to play a big part at United and the club are already looking to extend his current deal.

ALSO READ: Edinson Cavani Cleans Snow Off His Car's Windshield, Man United Fans React

Man United plan to extend Edinson Cavani contract

Cavani signed for United in October, after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent following his seven-year sojourn at the French capital. He has started only one Premier League game for the Red Devils so far but has scored three goals in eight appearances and came off the bench to create Bruno Fernandes' goal against Leicester City on Saturday. Although Cavani has mainly been reduced to cameo roles so far, Solskjaer is in no doubt that there is more to come from the Uruguayan forward.

ALSO READ: Diego Costa Provides BIG Update On Future With Atletico Madrid After Latest Controversy?

Solskjaer on likelihood of Man United triggering the one year extension option on Cavani's deal: "At the moment it looks like he has a few years left in him so I wouldn’t say anything else. He has made a great impact when he has come here." — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) December 28, 2020

While speaking to reporters ahead of Man United's clash against Wolves, the Norwegian said, "He (Cavani) is definitely a starter, you don't classify a player of his quality as anything else. I trust him and that's the thing, we have good competition for places but he'll probably start more games than he won't."

ALSO READ: Neymar Set To Host New Year Party For 150 Guests Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Solskjaer claimed that Cavani could have an impact not just for the rest of this campaign but beyond as well as he hinted that a new deal between the player and United might be agreed soon. "Edison is so meticulous, professional, his habits - everything about him shows why he has had the career he has had. At the moment it looks like he has got a few years left in him - even at the age he is, he is still one of the fittest players we have got.", added Solskjaer.

ALSO READ: Man City COVID Cases Put Team In Trouble As Ex-PL Champions Announce MAJOR Development?

Edinson Cavani is happy to extend his contract at #mufc by a further season provided he remains part of Solskjær’s plans. Cavani likes it in Manchester and has been impressed by the way United have treated him since he signed #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 28, 2020

Cavani's United debut was delayed as he had so self-isolate for a fortnight once he left France to arrive in Manchester. He then had to build up match fitness after leaving PSG in June. Minor injuries have also ruled him out for short periods but, when he has played, Cavani has shown moments of quality that are befitting of his status as one of the best strikers in the world.

Cavani turns 34 in February and is expected to be involved for Uruguay in the Copa America, due to be played between June 10-July 11, so he would likely miss the majority of the pre-season next term.

Image Credits - Edinson Cavani Instagram