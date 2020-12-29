Man United Vs Wolves Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Manchester United will lock horns against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Matchday 16 of the Premier League in what will be the final game of 2020 for both sides. The match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 30 (Tuesday night). Here's a look at how to watch the Man United vs Wolves live stream, team news and our match prediction for the game.

Man United vs Wolves prediction and preview

A high-flying Manchester United will know that a win against Wolves on Tuesday night will take them within two points of league leaders and arch-rivals Liverpool. The Red Devils drew against Leicester on Boxing Day, despite dominating passages of play in a game they'll certainly look back at as a missed chance to plug the gap to the top of the Premier League standings. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are fourth in the table, and a win will propel them to second, after Leicester's draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Wolves meanwhile have had an average season so far. The injury to talisman Raul Jimenez has further hurt their chances. However, Nuno Espirito Santo's side will be encouraged by Man United's poor home record this season and will look to make the most of it when the two sides meet on Tuesday. Wolves have won only one of their last five games and find themselves at 11th in the Premier League standings. However, a win could see them leap past West Ham to 10th on the table. Manchester United are favourites for the clash, but like Leicester on Boxing Day, Wolves do retain the quality to split points or take all three at Old Trafford.

Man United vs Wolves team news

Victor Lindelof, who deputised at right-back against Leicester, struggled to play with pain and was taken off in the second half. He is likely to miss out on the game against Wolves. The Red Devils are yet to reveal details on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's injury, and it is unlikely that he will return to the side. Axel Tuanzebe could feature at right-back and left-back Brandon Williams could make his first Premier League start of the season. Rotation will be key for Solskjaer and the likes of Dean Henderson, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Donny van de Beek could all get back into the starting XI with the Red Devils having just 72 hours of rest between their games.

For Wolves, Marcal is likely to be rested after he struggled near the end of the game last time out, with Rayan Ait-Nouri likely to return to the starting line-up. Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly also remain major doubts as they watched the game against Spurs from the stands, along with long-term absentees Raul Jimenez and Jonny Otto. Despite his poor form, Adama Traore is set to retain his place in the starting line-up, along with the Portuguese trio of Neto, Silva and Podence.

Man United vs Wolves team news: Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Dean Henderson; Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles; Fred, Scott McTominay; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani

Dean Henderson; Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles; Fred, Scott McTominay; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani Wolves: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho; Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto; Fabio Silva.

How to watch Man United vs Wolves live stream?

In India, the Man United vs Wolves game will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD (Wednesday, 1:30 AM). The Man United vs Wolves live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

