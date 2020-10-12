Arsenal Legend Arsene Wenger Reveals How Close Cristiano Ronaldo Was To Joining Gunners

An 18-year-old shrewd teenager Cristiano Ronaldo took the world by storm by his dazzling footwork and step overs, exciting veneration among the Old Trafford faithful. The Portuguese international went on to establish a legacy of his own with Manchester United, winning almost every possible accolade under Sir Alex Ferguson. But, not much is known about Arsenal's interest in signing him back then, with Arsene Wenger now spilling beans on the same.

Arsenal had an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo, reveals Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo had agreed to join the Gunners before Man United swooped in to sign the teen sensation. During an interaction with the Guardian, Wenger was asked about that one failed signing that he regrets till date.

The French tactician humorously proclaims that he regrets at least 50 failed signings. But Cristiano Ronaldo was the closest player to join Arsenal before he agreed to switch to Old Trafford, says Wenger. The former Gunners boss reveals that the club had an agreement already in place with Sporting Lisbon to rope in the then 18-year-old.

Arsene Wenger recalls lunch with Cristiano Ronaldo

Wenger further recalls that he had lunch with Cristiano Ronaldo and his mother at the training ground after the deal. But Man United swung into action and roped in Carlos Queiroz as their assistant coach, further following it up with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in no time.

📆 Seventeen years today a little-known teenager called Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford 🇵🇹🔴 pic.twitter.com/Hul7nNKpo7 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 12, 2020

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo isn't the only prominent star who did not land at the Emirates under the watchful eyes of Wenger. The former manager, previously, had admitted that Arsenal attempted to sign Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique as well. But the Gunners had to settle with the arrival of Cesc Fabregas only.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United stint that excites veneration till date

Cristiano Ronaldo went to achieve immense success with the Red Devils during his six-season stay that culminated with his departure to Real Madrid for a then world-record transfer fee to the tune of £80 million. He won his first of the five Ballon d'Or titles with Man United after their Champions League victory against Chelsea in 2008. Besides, he also dominated the Premier League with 84 goals, winning three consecutive titles.

Image courtesy: fifa.com/ Premier League Twitter