Mumbai City FC Announce Sergio Lobera As New Manager, Fans Hail Big Move

Mumbai City FC have announced the appointment of a new head coach this week with Sergio Lobera set to take charge of the outfit ahead of the 2020/21 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The Spaniard guided FC Goa to three consecutive semi-final appearances in the ISL and has a wealth of experience in coaching including a spell as assistant manager of FC Barcelona.

Speaking on the announcement, Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sergio (Lobera) to Mumbai. He is a fantastic coach with a winning pedigree and we are confident that he has all the skills and qualities to take this team to the next level. He has already shown that he has what it takes to win the Super Cup and his winning mentality will help us to compete at the very top.”



Commenting on his appointment, Sergio Lobera said that he is absolutely delighted to join Mumbai City FC. "I have enjoyed my time in the ISL so far, but for me, there is still much to be achieved and I believe we will have the players, partners and management to be very competitive next season. I think the Islanders have huge potential and I’m looking forward to working with the players as soon as possible."

The new coach is happy about the opportunity to work with Mumbai City FC and City Football Group and was impressed by the infrastructure, connectivity and thinking that goes across all of the City Football Group clubs around the world.

Mumbai City FC Fans ecstatic at Sergio Lobera hiring

Beginning of the Lob-era at Mumbai City FC. 💪🏼😎 — Superpower Football (@SuperpowerFb) October 12, 2020

Welcome to the City of Dreams, Gaffer! 💙 pic.twitter.com/j0NpCiXzyl — Abhishek Nigam (@CuleAbhishek) October 12, 2020

ooooo sergio lobera ooooo sergio lobera — Very Soon Fc Fan💙💙 (@Vedant_gurav_) October 12, 2020

Islanders fans took to social media to express their joy as they look to aim for a playoff spot after missing it by a whisker last season. According to fans, Lobera’s arrival is set to mark the beginning of a major overhaul at the Mumbai-based club after City Football Group bought a majority stake in the franchise last year.

Sergio Lobera’s coaching team will also include new additions. Assistant coach Jesus Tato and fitness and conditioning coach, Manuel Sayabera will join Lobera at Mumbai. Both join Lobera from FC Goa. Goalkeeping coach Juan Maria Cruz Arias also joins the coaching staff after having worked previously with Sergio Lobera at Moroccan club Moghreb Tétouan.

Image credits: ISL Twitter