Mesut Ozil Receives £8m 'Arsenal Loyalty Bonus' Despite Not Featuring This Season

Mesut Ozil's story at Arsenal is one that has left his fellow countrymen puzzled at his lack of game time in recent seasons. The German midfielder saw his role diminish under Unai Emery and found himself subsequently frozen out under Mikel Arteta. Despite the fallout, he stands undeterred as the highest-paid player at Arsenal. In fact, Ozil also received a massive loyalty bonus from the club this year.

Mesut Ozil rakes in the big bucks despite being shunted out

Mesut Ozil had extended his contract with Arsenal in 2018, much to the amusement of the club's fans. But things have turned bitter for the 2014 World Cup winner ever since, as he has struggled to make it to the matchday squads. The German, according to The Independent, became the highest-paid Arsenal player with the 2018 contract extension with a reported wage package of £350,000 a week.

His lack of game time and the subsequent hefty wage package compelled Arsenal to look for suitors for the midfielder this summer. A lack of interest from clubs in Europe led to his stay at the Emirates for a season more. His contract, that ends in 2021, is highly unlikely to be extended by the club.

Mesut Ozil receives £8m as loyalty bonus

Despite his non-existent role under Mikel Arteta, Mesut Ozil continues to enjoy financial benefits from Arsenal. According to a report by The Athletic, Mesut Ozil received a loyalty bonus in the range of £8 million from Arsenal last month. The report suggests that the loyalty bonus has been paid as part of the agreement that the two parties have understood to have accepted during his contract extension talks.

Meanwhile, rumours of his departure from the Emirates do not seem to settle down anytime soon. According to Tyc Sports, a Saudi Arabian side offered an escape route to Mesut Ozil this month. Al-Nassr offered to sign the midfielder on a two-season deal for a reported fee of £5 million. Howver, the former Real Madrid superstar refused to agree to the deal citing the two-season contract.

Is Mesut Ozil injured?

Mesut Ozil last made an official appearance for Arsenal on March 7 in the Premier League. With his absence from the Arsenal squad, questions on his injury concerns have been raised. Notable, the midfielder isn't injured but has been sidelined by the manager after being deemed excess to requirements.

Image courtesy: Mesut Ozil Twitter