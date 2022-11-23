Shock Real Madrid Return On The Cards For Cristiano Ronaldo? Big Reason Why He Could

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stint at Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018 can be considered to be one of the most iconic phases in club football history due to his illustrious book of records. The club’s record goalscorer is currently representing Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar but has been making headlines for his club football future. Earlier on Tuesday, Manchester United announced that the club and Ronaldo have mutually agreed to part ways after the footballer levelled several allegations against the club in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo join Real Madrid after exiting Manchester United?

While the 37-year-old is now being heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea, a move to his former club Real Madrid also seems possible. Karim Benzema’s thigh injury, while being on international duty for France in the FIFA World Cup 2022, was followed by several reports that claimed Ronaldo might be eyeing a move back to Madrid. Spanish outlet SPORT claimed in a report that the iconic footballer has offered his services to the reigning La Liga champions amid Benzema's injury.

However, as it was revealed, the Ballon d’Or 2022 winner will be out only for three weeks, Marca reported that the Champions League 2021 winners are not in favour of the move. This further suggests that Chelsea owner Tedd Boehly might complete the move he wanted badly during the summer transfer window in 2022. It is pertinent to mention that Chelsea was one of the leading clubs that was linked with Ronaldo’s transfer.

Ronaldo is the all-time top goal scorer for Madrid

However, a move to Madrid will certainly be favoured by the player’s fanbase as his stats for the Spanish club from 2009 to 2018 stand out among the world’s best. Ronaldo is the all-time highest goal scorer for Real Madrid with a staggering number of 450 goals in 438 appearances. Benzema is the second-highest goalscorer for the club with 329 goals in 617 appearances.

Ronaldo earned Champions League glory four times with Madrid

While Ronaldo claimed his first-ever Ballon d’Or award in 2008 with Manchester United, he went on to win the prestigious award during his time at Real Madrid in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017. The Portuguese captain won the UEFA Champions League four times during the 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, and 2017/18 seasons. He also won the La Liga title twice with Madrid in the 2011/12 and 2016/17 seasons.