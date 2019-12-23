Cristiano Ronaldo Immediately Takes Off Silver Medal After Defeat Against Lazio: Watch

Juventus played against Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana final hosted at King Saud University Stadium, Saudi Arabia. The match ended in Lazio’s favour with a 3-1 scoreline. Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly frustrated after the defeat, which was apparent from his gesture while receiving the runners-up medal.

Ronaldo couldn't take off the silver medal fast enough 😅



(via @btsportfootball) pic.twitter.com/OW0mDgVrbC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Lionel Messi Gives His Views On 'El Clasico', Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard And More

Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to remove his silver medal

Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to remove his silver medal after his side’s defeat in the final. Luis Alberto scored for Lazio within 16 minutes of the match from a brilliant assist from midfielder Sergej Milinkovic Savic. However, Paulo Dybala was instrumental in the game, having equalised for the Serie A Champions in the 45th minute. Things did not work according to plans for Maurizio Sarri after Lazio took a lead in the game again, courtesy of a strike from Senad Lulic. They further ensured an easy win with a goal from Danilo Cataldi in the injury time of the game. Lazio are having a great campaign this season, being placed third in Serie A. They have bagged 36 points so far, trailing six points behind league leaders Inter Milan. They have a one-game advantage.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals The Fascinating Story Behind The Origin Of 'Siii' Celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo lost a final after six years

This was the first time that Ronaldo had lost a final since 2013. In 2013, Real Madrid were defeated by Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. Ronaldo has won a total of 14 consecutive finals spanning six years and encompassing three teams – Real Madrid, Portugal and Juventus.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Named Best Footballer In Europe; Cristiano Ronaldo Not Even In Top 10

Juventus will next play against Cagliari in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo is not having a great campaign according to his standards this season. He has scored 12 goals with two assists in 21 games across all competitions. His side are second in the Serie A points table with 42 points, same as that of League leaders Inter Milan. They will next play against Cagliari on Monday, January 6, 2020. Lazio will next play against Brescia on Sunday, January 5, 2019.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Rates Alfredo Di Stefano Over Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo