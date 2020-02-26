Cristiano Ronaldo Immortalised In Chocolate As 120 Kg Statue Unveiled In Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo has written his name in just about every history book over the course of his career. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has broken records left, right and centre during his time at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. With his name being immortalized in the history of world football, Cristiano Ronaldo has now been immortalized in quite another fashion this week.

Chocolate Ronaldo: A Portuguese chocolatier has made a life-size chocolate statue of @juventusfc player @Cristiano Ronaldo



More Ronaldo news: https://t.co/kXq3p8HoPo pic.twitter.com/HwhgWbOpR7 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 25, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo chocolate statue unveiled in Switzerland

Chocolatier Jorge Cardoso unveiled a 120 kg Cristiano Ronaldo chocolate statue in Givisiez, Switzerland this week. The 1.87m tall Cristiano Ronaldo sculpture took up to 200 hours to build by Cardoso’s own admission. The life-size Cristiano Ronaldo chocolate effigy was built as an image of Cristiano Ronaldo sporting the iconic No. 7 jersey for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo chocolate statue features extraordinary detail

The chocolatier not only created the likeness of Cristiano Ronaldo out of chocolate but also recreated the kit Portugal wore during Euro 2016. Features like the shin pads, the Nike ticks and UEFA badges were also recreated in the Cristiano Ronaldo chocolate statue. Speaking to the Portugal resident, Cardoso said, "After all these years of experiments, I wanted to try again and make a larger, more realistic sculpture. This sculpture was made in my own free time. It is a personal project that I really wanted to pursue. I studied everything in detail to make it look as realistic as possible. Apart from being Portuguese, I am a fan. He is where he is thanks to his hard work, effort and dedication.”

The 120kg Cristiano Ronaldo statue that stands 1.87m tall made entirely of chocolate that took Portuguese creator Jorge Cardoso 200 hours to complete. pic.twitter.com/7KRYVX1Mse — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) February 26, 2020

Lyon vs Juventus schedule: With Cristiano Ronaldo chocolate likeness done, Juventus star looks to get UCL campaign going

Cristiano Ronaldo will have the opportunity to once again give his fans all around the world something to cheer about when his Juventus side take on Lyon in the Champions League Round of 16. Juventus will travel to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France as they look to get over the scars left by Ajax last season. Cristiano Ronaldo will also be chasing his fifth Champions League title during the Lyon vs Juventus schedule.

