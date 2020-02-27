Cristiano Ronaldo Rewinds 2000s Era By Flaunting The Iconic IPod Shuffle Ahead Of UCL Game

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted with an old iPod shuffle when he arrived with his team at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. The 'Cristiano Ronaldo iPod shuffle' look has now gone viral on the internet. Juventus were tied against Lyon in the Round of 16 of the Champions League as the home side emerged victorious in the first leg.

Cristiano Ronaldo iPod shuffle: Player spotted with iPod shuffle ahead of Lyon vs Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo carried an Apple iPod shuffle which was first rolled out in the initial years of the 21st century. However, it was later discontinued in 2017 by the company. The Portuguese international was previously spotted with the iPod shuffle during the Serie A game against Cagliari in January. The 'Cristiano Ronaldo iPod shuffle' had become popular then as well.

UCL results: Lyon vs Juventus highlights

Juventus were defeated by Lyon in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday night (Thursday according to IST). Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart scored the only goal of the night in the 31st minute of the game, thereby securing a much-needed victory for the French side. On the other hand, Juventus failed to register a single shot on target.

UCL results: Juventus vs Napoli to be played on March 17

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has a reported net worth of $460 million and earns $65 million a year, has netted 25 goals for the defending Serie A champions in 31 games this season. Juventus are currently leading in Serie A courtesy of their one-point lead over second-placed Lazio. The Turin side will next play against Inter Milan behind closed doors on Sunday (Monday according to IST). Meanwhile, the second leg of the UCL fixture against Lyon will be played on March 17 (March 18 according to IST) at the Allianz Stadium.

