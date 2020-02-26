Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Gains Almost 1 Million Followers Within 24 Hours Of Joining Instagram

Hard work, passion and success are the first three words which will come in most people's minds when they hear the name, Cristiano Ronaldo. A young boy from a small town in Portugal became one of the most famous names in the world of football. With five Ballon d'Ors and numerous trophies with his clubs and country, Cristiano Ronaldo ranks amongst one of the most celebrated athletes.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first celebrity to reach 200 million followers on Instagram. Ronaldo's popularity is contagious as it reaches to everyone close to him.

Also Read | Manchester United To Succeed With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Ed Woodward

Cristiano Ronaldo son: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr joins Instagram

Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., recently joined Instagram and has almost reached 1 million followers in the platform. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. goes by the Instagram name @minicristianoronaldo2010 and has bagged 988,000 followers with a day. His followers include Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo and football agencies like 422 and pubitysport.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's first Instagram post

In his first post, the 10-year-old has sent a message to his followers in English as well as in Spanish. Cristiano Ronaldo made sure to leave his comment on his son's first post.

Also Read | Casemiro Prioritises Real Madrid Ahead Of His Vacation And This Incident Proves That

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s second Instagram post is a picture of him with his father and his three siblings. Cristiano Ronaldo and his kids can be seen in a bath enjoying a nice family.

Also Read | Neymar Deliberately Got Sent Off So He Could Attend Rio Carnival, Claim Football Fans

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s third Instagram post is with Cristiano Ronaldo's finance, Georgina Rodriguez. It is a picture of them attending the Milan Fashion Week.

Also Read | Chelsea And Liverpool Can Sign Timo Werner In A Cut Price £25 Million Deal; Here's How