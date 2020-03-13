Cristiano Ronaldo Is NOT Infected By Coronavirus, Will Remain In Quarantine For Precaution

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has not been infected with Coronavirus and the news comes in after rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined in his hometown of Madeira due to the massive outbreak of Coronavirus in Italy and Spain. While the Juventus forward is not diagnosed with the deadly virus, he remains quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus live: Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined in Madeira as a precaution

Cristiano Ronaldo had been to his hometown of Madeira in Portugal to visit his ailing mother earlier this month. However, the five-time Ballon D'Or winner has not been able to return to Italy due to the severe restrictions placed by the Italian government to restrict the spread of Coronavirus in Italy. President of the Madeira regional government Miguel Albuquerque spoke to the Daily Mail and squashed all Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus rumours. While he did not disclose much due to data protection reasons, Alburquerque revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo and his family were given a clean bill of health and are asymptomatic.

Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus live: Teammate Daniele Rugani tests positive, Juventus under lockdown

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani on Thursday tested positive for Coronavirus, forcing a Juventus lockdown. The central defender is the first player to contract the virus and was soon followed by former Napoli and Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini, who currently plays for Sampdoria. Reports emerged that Juventus star Paulo Dybala was also infected by the deadly virus, which Juventus have reportedly denied. Rugani's case has forced 121 players and staff at Juventus into self-isolation.

Coronavirus live: Serie A suspended for two weeks

Serie A has been suspended until April 3 due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy. LaLiga and Eredivisie soon followed Serie A in suspending football as a precautionary measure. The knockout fixtures of the Champions League and Europa League were also affected, with Valencia vs Atalanta and PSG vs Dortmund being played behind closed doors. Roma vs Sevilla and Getafe vs Inter stand suspended, while the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match also stands postponed.

