Real Madrid Star Luka Jovic Makes Bold Claim After Trey Thompkins Contracts Coronavirus

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has claimed that he used the same facilities as that of basketball star Trey Thompkins, who was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus. The Real Madrid football and basketball team players have been asked to undergo self-quarantine. This was done after Trey Thompkins tested positive for Coronavirus.

Also Read | Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic makes a bold admission about his abysmal run of form

Real Madrid basketball coronavirus: Luka Jovic speaks on Trey Thompkins coronavirus

⚽❌ @LaLigaEN will be suspended for at least the next two matchdays. MORE 👇 #RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 12, 2020

While speaking to Serbian outlet B92, Luka Jovic has claimed that as soon as they reached the training ground, Real Madrid staff informed them that the training had been cancelled. There would be no sessions for the next two weeks, club staff informed the striker. Luka Jovic also revealed that every player of the team has been ordered to stay at home in Madrid for the next two weeks.

Spain coronavirus: Luka Jovic faces no health issues amid Trey Thompkins coronavirus confirmation

Luka Jovic also made bold claims with regards to Real Madrid basketball star Trey Thompkins. Jovic recently had minor fitness issues, which led to him being sidelined from the first team. The Serbian striker has claimed that he used the same training equipment as that of Thompkins during his recovery phase. However, Luka Jovic asserted that he does not have any health issues as of now.

Also Read | Casemiro hails Luka Jovic's assist, calls it a 'Hollywood pass'

Spain coronavirus update: Man City vs Real Madrid UCL game suspended

🚨 @UEFA confirm the suspension of the last-16 match between @ManCity and @realmadriden on Tuesday 17th March at the Etihad Stadium. #RealMadrid | #RMUCL — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 12, 2020

Real Madrid have stopped all training activities after Trey Thompkins tested positive for Coronavirus. LaLiga has suspended all league games for the next two weeks. On the other hand, Real Madrid’s second-leg Champions League fixture against Manchester City has also been suspended.

Also Read | Coronavirus in Spain: Real Madrid football and basketball teams placed in quarantine

Real Madrid basketball coronavirus: Number of coronavirus cases increase

Cases of coronavirus in Spain have increased significantly over the past few days. Spain is one of the most affected nations in Europe. Although LaLiga had announced that the games will be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks, an increasing number of those affected has compelled LaLiga to suspend the league until April. Other leagues too have taken preventive measures to avoid mass congregations. Bundesliga might scrap the current season, while the Premier League is most likely to suspend the competition until further notice.

Also Read | James Rodriguez to Wolves? Premier League side set to bid €80 million for Real Madrid star