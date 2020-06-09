Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Floyd Mayweather, Tiger Woods In Elite Sports Billionaires Club

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo recently entered an exclusive club in which only a few athletes have received the opportunity to be a part of in the past. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first footballer to earn a billion in earnings through his sports and his endorsements. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earned £85 million last year, which helped him enter the elite group of players to earn the big chunk of money during their entire career. The Cristiano Ronaldo net worth is around £361 million ($466m). Floyd Mayweather and Tiger Woods are the only two active athletes who are in the billion-dollar earnings list with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Athletes who have earned more than a billion dollars alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Floyd Mayweather net worth and lifestyle

Floyd Mayweather is undoubtedly the king of the boxing ring with a stellar record of 50-0. Floyd Mayweather earned a total of $275m (£220m) from his fight against Conor McGregor in August 2017, which helped him enter the billionaires list. As reported by Forbes, Floyd Mayweather became the world's highest-earning celebrity as well as the richest athlete in the world in 2018. As per The Sun, Mayweather's property includes a £8 million mansion in Las Vegas, number of supercars worth £20 million, a £19 million mansion in Los Angeles and a £50 million private jet. The Floyd Mayweather net worth is around $505 million according to Celebritynetworth. Floyd Mayweather's total career earnings add up to $1.1 billion.

Floyd Mayweather net worth and career happenings

Tiger Woods net worth

As reported by The Sun, Tiger Woods and Roger Federer are the only two active sportsmen to ever mint $100 million (£80 million) in earnings from sponsorships in a single calendar year. According to Forbes, Tiger Woods became a billionaire in 2009 just before he saw his career going downhill. Termed as the best golfer of all time by many, Tiger Woods lost many of his sponsors like American Express and Gillette amidst his infamous car accident in 2009. The Tiger Woods net worth is around $800 million according to Celebritynetworth. His $50 million per year earnings add on to the Tiger Woods net worth valuation.

Tiger Woods net worth and social media presence