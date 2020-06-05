Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History, Becomes First Footballer To Crack $1bn In Career Earnings

The Cristiano Ronaldo career earnings have broken a new record this week as the Portuguese superstar became the first footballer in history to reportedly cross the $1 billion mark in earnings. The 'Cristiano Ronaldo billionaire' stories were trending on social media as the Juventus superstar became only the third sports star to cross the $1 billion career earnings mark while still actively playing the sport. The Cristiano Ronaldo earnings for the past year from June 1, 2019, till June 1, 2020, tallied up to $105 million before taxes and fees which helped him cross the $1 billion mark.

ALSO READ: Santa Clara Vs Braga Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, Primeira Liga Live Game Info

Cristiano Ronaldo career earnings: Cristiano Ronaldo billionaire

The Cristiano Ronaldo billionaire tag was confirmed by Forbes earlier this week. The Cristiano Ronaldo career earnings over the past 365 days till June 1, 2020, amounted up to whopping $105 million, listing him in fourth place on Forbes' 2020 highest-paid celebrities list. Cristiano Ronaldo made history with his career earnings as the Juventus winger raked in a staggering $1 billion across his playing career, becoming the first footballer in history to achieve the record, beating his arch-rival Lionel Messi to the feat. Barcelona's Lionel Messi reportedly earned around $104 million over the past year, putting the Argentine fifth on Forbes' list.

ALSO READ: Benfica Team Bus Pelted With Stones By Supporters, 2 Players Hospitalised After The Attack

Cristiano Ronaldo career earnings: Third active sportsman to reach $1bn mark

The report also puts Ronaldo in third place on the list of sports stars that have breached the $1 billion career earnings mark whilst still actively competing in the respective sport. Golfing great Tiger Woods achieved the feat in 2009 and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather did the same in 2017. Reports claim that Ronaldo has made $650 million on the pitch during his 17 years as a pro footballer and is expected to make a total of $765 million if he sees out his current Juventus contract. which expires in June 2022. Adding to the avenues of his income is a $20 million a year 'lifetime deal' with Nike and reports claim that Ronaldo earned an estimated $45 million via endorsements over the past year.

ALSO READ: Bundesliga Fixtures, Points Table, Bundesliga Live Streaming Details Ahead Of Matchday 30

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth is an estimated $500 million. The Cristiano Ronaldo net worth is boosted through the Portuguese star's career earnings. Over the past year, Ronaldo earned an estimated $60 million through his Juventus contract due to a 30 percent pay cut that was agreed in April due to the coronavirus crisis. Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times and also won the Champions League title five times in his career.

The Bianconeri are getting more and more ready to return to the field! 💪⚽️



FULL GALLERY 📸➡️ https://t.co/HqDImuWbgt pic.twitter.com/FpKuG21nUX — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 1, 2020

Serie A return

The Serie A return date is set for June 20 after the coronavirus pandemic halted the season in early March. Juventus are currently at the top of the Serie A table with 63 points, just one point ahead of second-placed Lazio. There are still 12 rounds of matches left in the Serie A and clubs have resumed training ahead of the resumption of football in Italy's top tier.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Thierry Henry In Vote For Europe's Greatest Striker Of 20 Years