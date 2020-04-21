Floyd Mayweather Gives Fans A Tour Of His Lavish 'Big Boy Mansion' In Las Vegas: Watch

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has never tasted defeat inside or outside the boxing ring, as the former WBC world champion boasts an undefeated professional record of 50-0 and an estimated net worth of $565 million from his two-decade-long boxing career. The 43-year-old undefeated boxer has never hesitated in showing off his extravagant lifestyle and riches. Mayweather has often grabbed the spotlight for his personal life and in one such instance, Floyd Mayweather gave his fans a tour around his lavish house ‘Big Boy Mansion’ in Las Vegas, few days before his fight against Conor McGregor.

Floyd Mayweather gives his fans a tour inside the lavish ‘Big Boy Mansion’

Though Floyd Mayweather no longer wants his Las Vegas mansion to be billed as the ‘Big Boy Mansion’, the undefeated American boxer considers the mansion to be one of his prized possessions. The Big Boy Mansion is 22,000 sq ft in size and is one of Floyd Mayweather's oldest possessions. Apart from that, Floyd Mayweather has his own set of cars in the mansion which includes the likes of Bugatti, Rolls Royce, Maserati and Lamborghini among others.

Floyd Mayweather further revealed that he owns several mansions more luxurious than the ‘Big Boy Mansion’ as he loves to spend money on his lifestyle. Besides having luxurious cars and mansions, Floyd Mayweather also owns a strip club in Las Vegas and as per reports, Floyd Mayweather’s club is doing good business since its establishment in 2017. Floyd Mayweather has amassed a lot of fortune from his several business ventures and is arguably one of the richest athletes of all time.

Floyd Mayweather return update

Floyd Mayweather is expected to make a return inside the UFC octagon against Conor McGregor in 2020. However, after two deaths in his family, Mayweather has seemingly postponed the plan. The COVID-19 pandemic could further throw a spanner in the works of a Mayweather return.

(Image courtesy: YouTube)