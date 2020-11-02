Cristiano Ronaldo Just Took THREE MINUTES To Score Since Returning From COVID-19: Watch

It took Cristiano Ronaldo just three minutes to score after coming back from COVID-19 quarantine. The Portuguese superstar came on as a second-half substitute on Sunday, playing his first game for Juventus since the 2-2 draw at Roma the back end of September. Since the draw at Roma, Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 not once but thrice, effectively ruling him out of some crucial matches, including a 0-2 loss at home to Barcelona in the Champions League group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo even appeared to slam the PCR testing for COVID-19 on social media after he tested positive for the virus for the third time, this past week. His COVID test finally returned negative on Friday. While he was not straightway inserted into the starting XI on Sunday against Spezia, the 35-year-old was introduced in the second half with the game still at balance.

Happy to be back and help the team with two goals!🙏🏽

Well done team 👏🏽

Always Fino Alla Fine 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/oSH19L6Dne — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 1, 2020

Spezia vs Juventus highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 return to score a brace

After both sides found the net once in the first half, Ronaldo came on in the 56th minute, replacing Paulo Dybala on the pitch. Three minutes later, the former Real Madrid man gave his side the lead after Alvaro Morata's sent him one-on-one with Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel. Ronaldo showed some quick feet to round-off the goalkeeper before slotting the ball in an empty net.

Adrien Rabiot extended Juve's lead to 3-1 after Federico Chiesa's well-timed pass sent the Frenchman free on goal. Chiesa then went on to earn a crucial penalty for Juventus. Ronaldo scored his second of the match, finding the back of the net with a confident penalty. Juventus won the game 4-1.

Sunday's win over Spezia also marked Juventus' first win in Serie A since they were awarded the 3-0 win over the Napoli last month. The Old Lady drew their following two matches against Crotone and Hellas Verona. It comes as no surprise that Juventus' upturn of form on Sunday coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the side. The 35-year-old scored 31 goals in 33 Serie A appearances last season. This time around, he has already scored five goals in just three league appearances.

Social media reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's brace on Sunday

Cristiano Ronaldo has two goals in 20 minutes on his return to football. Back to work ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hoFXr7gfRi — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 1, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo finds the net just three minutes after returning to action… and finishes with a double. 💥💥#UCL pic.twitter.com/bFFvZOEMyL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 1, 2020

Took @Cristiano 3 minutes to score in his post-covid comeback game today.

Then he scored again in a 4-1 Juventus win.

He’s 35.

This is my regular reminder that he’s also The GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/uFwdFVItij — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 1, 2020

Ronaldo will now look to get Juve's UCL campaign on track. The Old Lady will head to Hungary on Wednesday night for a match against group minnows Ferencvaros. Next Sunday, the Bianconeri will travel back to Rome for a league fixture against Lazio.

