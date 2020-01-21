The Debate
The Debate
Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Up Kissing Paulo Dybala After Scoring Against Parma: Watch

Football News

Football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala ended up accidentally kissing each other while celebrating Ronaldo's second goal for Juventus against Parma.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Defending Serie A champions Juventus defeated Parma on Matchday 20 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for the Turin side. The victory secured Juventus’ four-point lead over Inter Milan. What stood out during the game was a hilarious moment pertaining to Ronaldo and his teammate Paulo Dybala, which later went viral on social media.

Also Read | "Cristiano Ronaldo creates some problems, but solves 100 others," says Maurizio Sarri

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala accidentally kissed each other

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his goal-scoring form when his shot got deflected in the 43rd minute, however, it ended in the net. Parma scored the equaliser in the 55th minute after Andreas Cornelius scored a towering header after coming on as a substitute. In the 58th minute, Ronaldo scored the second of the night after a brilliant cross from Paulo Dybala. The two then ran towards the edge of the field celebrating the goal when the two accidentally kissed each other while trying to hug.

Also Read | Lionel Messi admits El Clasico 'meant a lot' with Cristiano Ronaldo at Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored at least 15 goals for 14 seasons in a row

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace against Parma meant new records for the Portuguese International. Ronaldo has now found the net 11 times in his last seven consecutive Serie A games. He is also the only player to have scored at least 15 goals in the five major European Leagues for 14 seasons in a row.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo faces the wrath on social media after Paulo Dybala scores stunner

Juventus will next play against AS Roma in Coppa Italia

The victory marks Juventus’ further lead in Serie A with 51 points. Inter Milan had to settle for a draw against Lecce. Second-placed Inter Milan have bagged 47 points from 20 games. Juventus will next play against AS Roma in the quarter-final of Coppa Italia on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 (January 23 IST).

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo blocks Paulo Dybala's goal-Bound Strike, Juventus go on to draw

Published:
