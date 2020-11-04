Cristiano Ronaldo Lauded By Italian Chief Over Waiting For 40 Minutes Humbly For A Table

Cristiano Ronaldo may be one of the biggest names in world football today, but sometimes even the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is made to wait for a seat at his favourite restaurant. The incident from 2018 is making the rounds on the internet, when Cristiano Ronaldo, along with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Jr., had to wait over 40 minutes for their table at a restaurant in Italy on a crowded pre-Christmas night.

Cristiano Ronaldo had made a booking for three at Casa Fiore in Turin, with the chef making the reservation for 9:30 PM that night. However, much to the surprise of chef Davide Fiore, Ronaldo arrived at the restaurant 30 minutes before his reservation. Considering the rush on a pre-Christmas night, Fiore was left with no option but to make Ronaldo wait for his table, which the Juventus attacker did without making any 'fuss'. Fiore even described the Ronaldo as a humble player, even saying he was a "decent boy".

Davide Fiore described the incident during an interview with Tuttosport, stating he will never forget his first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo, which despite the unusual situation felt like a "movie scene". Fiore revealed Ronaldo's rep made the reservation around 7:30 PM that night. To ensure everything goes smoothly, Fiore even borrowed a table from a nearby restaurant and set it up in a corner.

Much to the surprise of the chef, Ronaldo and his family arrived at 8:00 PM, leaving Fiore and his staff in a bit of a pickle. With the restaurant crowded as ever, Fiore made Ronaldo and the other sit in the emergency table, hoping that one of the customers would empty their table very soon. That did not happen and Ronaldo was made to wait more than 40 minutes for his table at the Turin restaurant.

Davide Fiore said the way Cristiano Ronaldo dealt with the situation, made him realise that "despite being a world star and the best player in the world, (Ronaldo) is first and foremost a decent boy." Since the incident, Ronaldo became a regular at the restaurant, which serves Italian and Mediterranean dishes. The chef revealed the 35-year-old visited his place almost once a week, and even made several trips with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

"I can assure you that I have seen people far less famous than him leave after five minutes, and with arrogance, in such situations. He, on the other hand, waited for his table for almost forty minutes," Fiore said.

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 return

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Juventus set-up this past week after being forced to stay put in quarantine due to COVID-19 infection. The 35-year-old scored within three minutes of coming on the second half, to put his side against Spezia. He later converted a penalty to complete Juve's 4-1 win on Sunday. The former Real Madrid is set to play his first UCL tie of the season when Juventus head to Ferencvaros on Wednesday night. The Serie A side are second in the UCL group with one win and a loss from their opening two matches.

(Image Credits: Georgina Rodriguez Instagram)