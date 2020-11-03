Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Adorable Family Photo Days After Recovering From COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo roared back into action over the weekend as Juventus returned to winning ways with a 4-1 win against Spezia in Serie A. The Portuguese legend was out of action since testing positive for COVID-19 during the international break last month. The former Real Madrid star missed The Old Lady's crunch ties against Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League and will now look to set the record straight when he takes them on in the reverse fixtures.

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19: Juventus star shares adorable family photo days after end of quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo spent more than two weeks in quarantine having tested positive for coronavirus while with the Portugal camp for their Nations League games. During the self-isolation period, the 35-year-old maintained a safe distance from his family and continued to work his way back to full health. Juventus on Friday announced that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had recovered from the deadly virus and was subsequently involved in the matchday squad to face Spezia.

Just like AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the former Manchester United star returned with a bang scoring minutes into his introduction into the game. Two Cristiano Ronaldo goals helped the Bianconeri romp to a 4-1 win, which will ease the pressure on manager Andrea Pirlo, who has seen an indifferent start to life in Turin. The 35-year-old netted his first three minutes after being subbed on to give Juventus the lead, before netting a 76th-minute penalty to double his tally.

In three Serie A games this season, the Portuguese legend has scored five goals, only behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andrea Belotti. The former Real Madrid star took to social media on Monday to share an adorable family photo. The picture featured Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez along with his kids Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo and Alana Martina on his luxury yacht. The Juventus forward was a notable absentee, but could soon catch up with his family having finally recovered from COVID-19.

Cristiano Ronaldo would hope that he can continue his goal-scoring form throughout the season, as Juventus look to retain the Scudetto. The Portuguese icon will also be a key man in their quest for the Champions League title, something that has eluded the Bianconeri for more than two decades. While early form under Pirlo suggests The Old Lady will have her work cut out this season, with Ronaldo leading from the front, there could be glory at the end of the season for the Serie A champions.

(Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter)