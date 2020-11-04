Maradona To Undergo Brain Surgery In Argentina To Remove Blood Clot On Brain

Legendary footballer Diego Maradona will undergo an emergency brain surgery in Argentina today, his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque informed. The 1986 World Cup winner was admitted to a hospital on Monday after suffering from anaemia and dehydration. According to The Guardian, the surgery will be performed on the former Barcelona player to remove a blood clot in his brain.

"We are going to operate today. He is lucid, he understands, he agrees with the intervention," Maradona's physician was quoted as saying by the British newspaper. Maradona's doctor informed that the procedure is a routine surgery, which will be performed at Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires. The subdural haematoma condition that Maradona has been suffering from is often caused by head injuries and pressure on the brain.

Maradona's earlier health issues

The latest health scare for the Argentine superstar comes days after he had to self-isolate after one of his bodyguards tested positive for COVID-19. However, media reports later disclosed the Diego Maradona had tested negative for the virus. Maradona has been admitted to the hospital several times in the past, with many pointing out to his extravagant lifestyle post-retirement as a cause for the same.

Diego Maradona did not have a stroke. He was hospitalized by recommendation of his personal physician to stabilize him due to his alcohol problems, his emotional state and all his health issues that are complicating his well being. He will remain in the hospital 3-5 days. — ANDRES CANTOR (@AndresCantorGOL) November 3, 2020

The former Napoli striker was admitted to the hospital due to internal bleeding in his stomach in January 2019, while he was also pictured passing out at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Maradona, considered to be one of the greatest of all time, has a history of cocaine use and was taken to hospital in 2004 with severe heart and respiratory problems. Maradona has suffered two heart attacks in the past and has also contracted hepatitis.

