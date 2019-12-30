Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi To Become Highest Paid Celebrity On Instagram In 2019

Even if he has not been at his best this season, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be amongst the most popular and loved sportspersons in the world. The 34-year-old Portuguese superstar is already the highest followed celebrity on Instagram. And according to a recent analysis, in 2019, Ronaldo has earned more than any other celebrity on Instagram.

The top earning Instagrammers of 2019: Cristiano Ronaldo tops list with £38.2million ahead of Lionel Messi £18.7million ($23.3million). and highest-paid woman Kendall Jenner in third on £12.7million

Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned the highest earner on Instagram this year pic.twitter.com/eNJI43RNIY — Hans Solo (@thandojo) December 29, 2019

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Hires Lionel Messi Lookalike As Santa In Christmas Photo For Fans

Cristiano Ronaldo and other highest earners on Instagram

According to an analysis by Buzz Bingo on Insta-Wealth, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with a combined value of $47.8 million from 49 sponsored posts on Instagram. Ronaldo is followed by his long-time rival and Barcelona star Lionel Messi. The Argentine's income on Instagram is reported to be $23.3 million from 36 sponsored posts. Celebrity influencer Kendall Jenner is third on the list with an estimated earning of $15.9 million from 26 posts.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not In Luis Suarez's Top Strikers List; Lionel Messi Tops The Chart

Among football players, former star David Beckham follows Ronaldo and Messi with an estimated earning of $10.7 million from 30 posts. Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar is fourth on the list with $7.2 million from 10 posts while Zlatan Ibrahimovic completes the list of top five earners in football with reported earnings of $4 million from 20 sponsored posts on the platform. The 38-year-old Swedish forward recently signed a contract with AC Milan till the end of the season after leaving Los Angeles Galaxy earlier this year.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Named Best Footballer In Europe; Cristiano Ronaldo Not Even In Top 10

Cristiano Ronaldo undoubtedly has a huge fan base. He has over 81 million followers on Twitter and more than 195 million followers on Instagram. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is also quite active on social media. Although currently on a holiday with his family in UAE, Ronaldo continues to engage with his fans through these social media platforms. While in UAE, the forward also picked up his sixth Dubai Globe Soccer Award. Ronaldo will be back in action with Juventus on January 6, when the Italian side will host Cagliari.

Also Read | Frank Lampard Jokes About Signing Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Kylian Mbappe