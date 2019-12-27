Cristiano Ronaldo Hires Lionel Messi Lookalike As Santa In Christmas Photo For Fans

Cristiano Ronaldo is on a holiday in Abu Dhabi. He is relaxing and spending some quality time off football. Several stars are posting their holiday pictures and wishing fans a Merry Christmas. Ronaldo too joined the bandwagon by posting a picture of his family on a beach with Santa Claus. However, keen-eyed fans found a strange resemblance between Santa and his arch-rival and Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo hires Messi lookalike for kids' Santa surprise - https://t.co/mNjYaTIit0 #GoogleAlerts — Ernst Nordholt (@ErnstNordholt) December 26, 2019

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Find His Groove In 2019, Registers Worst Goal Tally This Decade

Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi: A rivalry on and off the pitch?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably two of the best players currently in the world of football. Fans have been trying to prove the greatness of one superstar over the other for quite some time. Sometimes, the players themselves have taken a sly dig at their counterpart.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not In Luis Suarez's Top Strikers List; Lionel Messi Tops The Chart

Cristiano Ronaldo's Christmas photo: A coincidence?

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo posted a Christmas message online with a photo of his children, fans have been talking about its Santa Claus. He looks eerily similar to Lionel Messi. The man in the Santa outfit is, however, not the Argentine maestro. According to reports, he is a native of Rosario. Apparently, Cristiano Ronaldo hired the Messi-lookalike as a Christmas gift for his children. Or maybe he just meant to have a bit of holiday fun.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Slams Roger Federer And His Comparison With Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's holiday workout

Juventus lost to Lazio in the Italian Super Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared clearly unhappy and he quickly got rid of his runner-up medal after the game. While he is surely enjoying his holiday in U.A.E with his family, he will be back with Juventus in the first week of January 2020. The Turin-based side are currently second in the league, tied on 42 points with Antonio Conte-led Inter Milan. Ronaldo will be back in action when Juventus host Cagliari on January, 6.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Behind, Tops Forbes Rich List