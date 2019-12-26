Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not In Luis Suarez's Top Strikers List; Lionel Messi Tops The Chart

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has been a great admirer of his Barcelona compatriot Lionel Messi. He has often described Messi as the best he has ever played with. However, in a recent interview, the Uruguayan International has made a shocking statement against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Is An Inspiration For Manchester City, Feels Bernardo Silva

Luis Suarez did not include Cristiano Ronaldo in his list

During an interview, Luis Suarez was asked about his list of top five strikers. He began to describe each player in detail. His list was topped by Lionel Messi which was not surprising. Considering the fact that Suarez has won many trophies playing alongside the Argentine, it was expected of him to include Messi. Other players who made it to his list included Diego Forlan, Ronaldo Nazario, Romario and Batistuta.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the second-highest goalscorer in LaLiga history

The most shocking thing about the player’s list was that he did not include Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, who played for Real Madrid for nine years, won four Ballon d’Ors with the club. He also won the Champions League on four occasions and LaLiga twice. He departed for Italian champions Juventus, but still finished as the second-highest LaLiga goalscorer of the decade as well as the second-highest LaLiga goalscorer of all time.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Outstanding In The Last Decade, Scored 555 Goals Since 2010

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez shared the Golden Boot in 2014

Both Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo shared the Golden Boot in 2014. While receiving the award, Suarez had heaped praise on the Portuguese. He had then expressed his happiness about sharing the award with Ronaldo. Suarez was also asked about comparisons between Messi and Ronaldo. To which, the star commented that he would not say who was the best between them. He added that both had their own unique skills and qualities that set them apart.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Rates Alfredo Di Stefano Over Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona will next play against Espanyol in LaLiga

Luis Suarez has scored 13 goals along with nine assists in 21 appearances across all competitions. His side are leading in LaLiga with 39 points. Barcelona have a two-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid. The two sides had clashed in a highly anticipated El Clasico on December 18, 2019. The match ended in a goalless draw. Barcelona will next play against Espanyol on Saturday, January 4, 2020 (January 5 according to IST).

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Warned Me About Italy's Defensive Football, Says Romelu Lukaku