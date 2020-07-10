Cristiano Ronaldo's Mansion Had A Tennis Court, Ping-pong Table, Reveals Ex-roommate Nani

Former Man United star Luis Nani spoke this week about his time at Old Trafford and how he was roommates with fellow international Cristiano Ronaldo. Nani was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Sporting Lisbon in 2007 and went on to play 230 times during an eight-season spell. The Man United manager aimed to mould the former Sporting man like Cristiano Ronaldo, and part of it involved living in Ronaldo's incredible mansion in Manchester.

Cristiano Ronaldo mansion: Nani reveals Ronaldo's mansion had a tennis court and ping-pong table

In his The Players Tribune article, Luis Nani spoke about his time at Man United and his experience living with Cristiano Ronaldo. Nani moved to Old Trafford from Sporting just like the Portuguese icon, and with the duo having the same agent (Jorge Mendes), an arrangement was made for Nani and Anderson to live at the Ronaldo mansion. The former Man United winger reveals that the trio had a lot of fun living in the Cristiano Ronaldo mansion, as they were young and spoke the same language. The 33-year-old revealed that the Ronaldo mansion had a swimming pool, a ping-pong table, a tennis court and they would compete at something every day.

He added that Cristiano Ronaldo hated losing, and assistant manager Carlos Queiroz once changed a quiz question because he had answered it correctly while his teammate got it wrong. The Orlando City captain added that the Portuguese icon was a good influence and living with him at the Cristiano Ronaldo mansion made both him and Anderson allergic to defeat. According to Manchester Evening News, the Ronaldo mansion was purchased by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for £3.85 million in 2006.

Nani:

"Cristiano Ronaldo lived alone. I moved in with him and Anderson, who had just arrived at Manchester United. What a time it was. We had so much fun. Cristiano had a pool, a Ping-Pong table, a tennis court, every day there was competition."#MUFC 🔴pic.twitter.com/eKZVSaESCg — Manchester United 🔴 (@ManUnited_ENG__) July 9, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo mansion: Cristiano Ronaldo career earnings

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the first footballer to breach the $1 billion career earnings mark. The Portuguese legend became only the third sports star to cross the $1 billion career earnings mark while actively playing the sport. According to Forbes, Ronaldo raked in a staggering $105 million over the past 12 months, making him the fourth-highest paid athlete of the year. The Ronaldo career earnings saw him join an elite list of Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather, who reached their respective billion-dollar marks in 2009 and 2017 respectively. According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth is estimated to be around an astonishing $500 million.

(Image Credit: manutd.com)