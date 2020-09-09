Cristiano Ronaldo 10 Goals Short Of Becoming All-time Top Scorer In International Football

Despite turning 35 in February this year, the Cristiano Ronaldo show has continued to entertain one and all on the field. The Portugal icon's blistering run of form continued for his country as he scored a brace to take his tally to 101 goals in international football. He stands undisputed as the top all-time international scorer in Europe and is just 10 goals shy of breaking the 109-goal record.

Cristiano Ronaldo 100 goals for Portugal achieved with double against Sweden

Cristiano Ronaldo could not play in the first Nations League game against Croatia last week. A foot infection forced the Portugal talisman to spectate from the stands. However, he recovered in time to play against Sweden, with his international tally already ticking at 99 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved the 100-goal milestone from a sensational free-kick just before the half-time whistle. Portugal received a free-kick after Joao Moutinho was fouled, resulting in a sending off for Sweden's Gustav Svensson. The former Real Madrid man struck the ball into the top-left corner with minimal backlift, as fans recalled his blistering free-kick to complete his hat-trick against Spain's David de Gea in the 2018 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo 100 goals: 10 goals short of overtaking Iran legend Ali Daei's tally

There was no stopping Cristiano Ronaldo, who has now set his sights on breaking the all-time international goal tally, a record that is currently held by Iran's Ali Daei. Daei netted 109 goals during his decorated career, achieving the feat in 149 appearances. Cristiano Ronaldo, who also boasts five Ballon d'Or awards and an equal number of Champions League titles, achieved the 100-goal feat in 165 appearances.

The Juventus superstar went on to score again in the second half from a strike outside the box. The brace took his international tally to 101 goals, as he edges closer to Ali Daei's record. The 35-year-old Portugal captain now needs 10 more goals to overtake Daei's international record to be crowned the leading international goalscorer in the history of the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo highest active international top scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo is also the leading active international scorer ahead of the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Lionel Messi. The Indian football team captain has had a splendid time in international football, having netted 72 goals in 115 appearances for the Blue Tigers. On the other hand, Barcelona ace Lionel Messi trails Cristiano Ronaldo and Sunil Chhetri, with 70 goals to his credit.

Image courtesy: FIFA.com