Cristiano Ronaldo And Partner Georgina Rodriguez Exercise Together In Madeira; Watch

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have been training together back in Portugal. The Portuguese international has been under self-quarantine at the Cristiano Ronaldo mansion in Madeira, Portugal since March along with his family amid the coronavirus crisis.

Cristiano Ronaldo training alongside Georgina Rodriguez

The 35-year-old posted a Cristiano Ronaldo training video earlier this week. In the video, he is seen training alongside his partner Georgina Rodriguez in what appears to be the Cristiano Ronaldo mansion. The duo take turns to sprint around the pavement of the Cristiano Ronaldo mansion. First, Georgina Rodriguez sprints across the pavement followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who then goes on to display his sprinting abilities.

Cristiano Ronaldo training: Fans react to Juventus star, Georgina Rodriquez's video

Greatest player in history of football 🔥🔥🔥 — Chelsea Babe (@Boitumelo_MB) April 4, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez training today in their home 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FsWuwwhRhO — @GIBELLXK (@gigibellakenda1) April 8, 2020

Even in a more inclined terrain, she was faster — Depressed because of Juventus (@Inzaghismo) April 8, 2020

Quarantine taking away from the goat's final years at the top 😭😭 — saltykahjiit (@hiiroubrain) April 4, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo training with partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has been active on social media since the domestic leagues across Europe have been suspended. Recently, he posted a video of Georgina Rodriguez cutting his hair at his mansion. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also introduced the Living Room Cup Challenge that was accepted by other stars like Bruno Fernandes, Erling Haaland and Diogo Dalot.

Cristiano Ronaldo mansion valued at $8.6 million

Cristiano Ronaldo bought a new mansion in Madeira, Portugal last year. It is claimed that the mansion houses two Olympic-sized swimming pools. The mansion comprises of seven stories and is valued at a reported £7 million ($8.6 million). The Portuguese international is reported to be under quarantine with his family in this plush mansion.

