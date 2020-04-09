The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Cristiano Ronaldo And Partner Georgina Rodriguez Exercise Together In Madeira; Watch

Football News

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have been training together back in their plush new mansion in Madeira, Portugal.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have been training together back in Portugal. The Portuguese international has been under self-quarantine at the Cristiano Ronaldo mansion in Madeira, Portugal since March along with his family amid the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | Look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s brand-new £7 million Madeira home with two Olympic-sized pools

Cristiano Ronaldo training alongside Georgina Rodriguez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

The 35-year-old posted a Cristiano Ronaldo training video earlier this week. In the video, he is seen training alongside his partner Georgina Rodriguez in what appears to be the Cristiano Ronaldo mansion. The duo take turns to sprint around the pavement of the Cristiano Ronaldo mansion. First, Georgina Rodriguez sprints across the pavement followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who then goes on to display his sprinting abilities. 

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid with $63 million Juventus offer: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo training: Fans react to Juventus star, Georgina Rodriquez's video

Cristiano Ronaldo training with partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has been active on social media since the domestic leagues across Europe have been suspended. Recently, he posted a video of Georgina Rodriguez cutting his hair at his mansion. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also introduced the Living Room Cup Challenge that was accepted by other stars like Bruno Fernandes, Erling Haaland and Diogo Dalot.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick vs Spain at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia; watch video

Cristiano Ronaldo mansion valued at $8.6 million

Cristiano Ronaldo bought a new mansion in Madeira, Portugal last year. It is claimed that the mansion houses two Olympic-sized swimming pools. The mansion comprises of seven stories and is valued at a reported £7 million ($8.6 million). The Portuguese international is reported to be under quarantine with his family in this plush mansion. 

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo urges fans to attempt core crusher challenge during lockdown; Watch

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
INDORE, BHOPAL & UJJAIN SEALED
Trump
TRUMP LASHES OUT AT WHO
Indians die in US
11 INDIANS DIE OF COVID IN US
Lockdown
APRIL 14 DECLARED AS CLOSED HOLIDAY
Sri Lanka
RAJAPAKSA THANKS PM MODI
Sikh
US WORRY OVER SAFETY OF AFGHAN SIKH