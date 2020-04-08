Look At Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brand-new £7 Million Madeira Home With Two Olympic-sized Pools

Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Juventus squad have been self-isolating ever since Daniele Rugani was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus last month. The Portugal international was in his hometown Madeira with his family when the news broke after which Ronaldo decided that it was best for him and his progeny to remain there itself. Cristiano Ronaldo has been indoors for the last couple of weeks in Madeira in his lavish £7 million Madeira home with two pools with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his kids.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick vs Spain at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia; watch video

Cristiano Ronaldo house

Cristiano Ronaldo kids and family life

Cristiano Ronaldo On Fatherhood & family life.



"It's such a unique and personal journey, but something that has completely changed me. It has shown me things about love I never knew existed. It has softened me and given me new perspective on what is really important in life." pic.twitter.com/cWTIO3RzHt — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) April 4, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid with $63 million Juventus offer: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo house

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brand-new £7 million Madeira home with two pools where he is isolating with Georgina and his kids

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new £7m Madeira home with 2 swimming pools.

Where Ronaldo, wife Georgina, the kids, mother Dolores and brother Hugo are quarantining together at.



The 7-storey building in Funchal was launched last summer - after 4 years of buying warehouse and converting it. pic.twitter.com/aA2qRQkVuk — vumaSPORT (@vumaSPORT) April 8, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina gives him a haircut to 'keep him stylish' amid isolation; Watch

Details of Cristiano Ronaldo house in Funchal, Madeira

Apart from Georgina and the kids, Ronaldo's mother Dolores and his brother Hugo are in quarantine together at the Juventus star's incredible home in Madeira. The construction of the luxury seven-storey building in Funchal, Ronaldo's hometown, was completed last year. The former Manchester United winger bought the building near the luxury Savoy Hotel located at the entrance of the port of Funchal from local designer Nini Andrade Silva back in 2015. The Cristiano Ronaldo house boasts an incredible sea view, as well as two Olympic-sized swimming pools, jacuzzi, and a football pitch.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo kids, Who is Cristano Ronaldo girlfriend Gerogina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shaves his hair amid coronavirus pandemic

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes His Girlfriend Shave His Hair pic.twitter.com/YwfmaAmTUu — Zacknation Dotnet (@ZDotnet) April 4, 2020

Also Read | Xavi claims Lionel Messi is a step above Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho