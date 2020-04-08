The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Look At Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brand-new £7 Million Madeira Home With Two Olympic-sized Pools

Football News

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo purchased a £7 million home in Madeira to self-isolate along with his kids and long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Juventus squad have been self-isolating ever since Daniele Rugani was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus last month. The Portugal international was in his hometown Madeira with his family when the news broke after which Ronaldo decided that it was best for him and his progeny to remain there itself. Cristiano Ronaldo has been indoors for the last couple of weeks in Madeira in his lavish £7 million Madeira home with two pools with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his kids.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick vs Spain at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia; watch video

Cristiano Ronaldo house

Cristiano Ronaldo kids and family life

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid with $63 million Juventus offer: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo house

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brand-new £7 million Madeira home with two pools where he is isolating with Georgina and his kids

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina gives him a haircut to 'keep him stylish' amid isolation; Watch

Details of Cristiano Ronaldo house in Funchal, Madeira

Apart from Georgina and the kids, Ronaldo's mother Dolores and his brother Hugo are in quarantine together at the Juventus star's incredible home in Madeira. The construction of the luxury seven-storey building in Funchal, Ronaldo's hometown, was completed last year. The former Manchester United winger bought the building near the luxury Savoy Hotel located at the entrance of the port of Funchal from local designer Nini Andrade Silva back in 2015. The Cristiano Ronaldo house boasts an incredible sea view, as well as two Olympic-sized swimming pools, jacuzzi, and a football pitch.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo kids, Who is Cristano Ronaldo girlfriend Gerogina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shaves his hair amid coronavirus pandemic

Also Read | Xavi claims Lionel Messi is a step above Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
LOCKDOWN TO BE LIFTED IN PHASES?
BMC
BMC MAKES WEARING MASKS MANDATORY
Karnataka
BS YEDIYURAPPA ON LOCKDOWN
UP
UP TO SEAL 15 DISTRICTS
Ashish
ASHISH NEHRA ON YUVRAJ SINGH
Varun
COVID: TAJ HOTELS THANK VARUN